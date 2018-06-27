LUCINDA – St. Joseph’s 79th Annual 4th of July Celebration — Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event — will be held on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Parish grounds in Lucinda.
The event features traditional all-you-can-eat chicken and ham dinners, games of skill and chance for all ages, quilt tent, called-number games, live entertainment and a grand prize drawing worth more than $10,000 in cash and prizes.
As a post-festival finale, St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk will take place on July 7 at 9 a.m. at the historic Lucinda Train Station.
Known for generous-sized portions, nearly 2,000 home-cooked meals are served each July 4 and include homemade pie and soup with their famous homemade noodles. The dining room will be serving from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m; takeouts will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Dinner prices are $9 for adults, $4.50 for children age 6-12; and free for younger children. Sheltered picnic tables will be available for those who opt to eat outdoors.
The grounds will open at 11 a.m. and feature diverse games of skill and chance for adults and children, an extensive Chinese auction, prize drawings and a concessions stand. The Chinese Auction will be held in the lower level of the pre-school building again this year to better accommodate its size.
A cornerstone attraction is the quilt tent where a minimum of 15 handmade quilts is slated to be awarded in drawings held throughout the day, with an additional quilt offered at the Rosary Society booth and three more featured in a silent auction. Depending on size and design, each quilt averages 100 to 200 hours to complete and holds an estimated retail value of between $750 and $950, making this event one of the largest quilt giveaways in the tri-county area. A limited number will be available for purchase and a preview of the quilts is available at www.st-joseph-lucinda.org.
Entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. with artists located on the main grounds and at the outdoor dining area. Among the musicians scheduled to perform during the first half of the festival are Keep Off The Grass of West Sunbury featuring traditional bluegrass music, and world-renowned balafon, djembe and kora player Tasana Camara of Oil City playing music from his homeland country of Guinea in West Africa. The afternoon hours will bring traditional Irish and Scottish folk music performed by the Clarion area group Cluricaun, and Picks & Hammers of Edinboro featuring Americana and traditional Appalachian Mountain music. The day’s performances will conclude with Gravel Lick, a bluegrass band with a non-traditional flair.
Called-number games will begin at noon in the lower level of the social hall and will continue throughout the afternoon. Three special games will be held at noon, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
The grand prize drawing is scheduled for 4 p.m. and features a $5,000 cash prize, gift certificates, other major cash awards and a YETI Tundra cooler. There will also be a Junior Grand Prize ticket drawing featuring prizes for children and tweens.
Altogether more than $40,000 in cash and prizes is to be awarded with proceeds from the day’s events benefiting St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. The school provides quality educational programs to children enrolled in Pre-K through sixth grade each year.
The celebration will be held rain or shine on the canopy-covered parish grounds. The children’s playground is adjacent to the festivities and St. Joseph Church, erected in 1893, will be open to visitors. The parish complex is located at 112 Rectory Lane along Route 66 in Lucinda and is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park. The grounds are handicap accessible. Parking areas surround the grounds and a parking shuttle will be available. Reserved parking spaces will be available for those who cannot attend the festival but want to purchase a carry-out dinner. For more information, visit www.st-joseph-lucinda.org, Facebook @stjoseph4thofjuly or call (814) 226-7288.
Registration for the Liberty 5K Run/Walk begins at 7:30 a.m. on July 7 at the restored train station. Now in its fifth year, the race will start nearby at 9 a.m. on the Rail 66 Country Trail. The non-motorized four-season trail currently stretches 4.3 miles through the scenic countryside of northern Clarion County on the historic Knox-Kane railroad bed and has been paved with a runner-friendly surface.
The run will be held rain or shine and entertainment will be provided by Absolute Clarion DJ Services. The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Route 66 North. Pre-registration is encouraged and forms are available at www.st-joseph-lucinda.org/fourthofjuly, Facebook @StJoesLiberty5K, www.smileymiles.com or by calling (814) 226-7288. Proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.
