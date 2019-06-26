LUCINDA – St. Joseph’s 80th Annual 4th of July Celebration, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, will be held on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Parish grounds in Lucinda. The event features traditional all-you-can-eat chicken and ham dinners, games of skill and chance for all ages, quilt tent, called-number games, live entertainment and a grand prize drawing worth more than $10,000 in cash and prizes.
As a post-festival finale, St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk will take place on July 6 at 9 a.m. at the historic Lucinda Train Station and an 80th Anniversary Square Dance will also be held July 6 from 8 to 11 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall.
Known since before 1939 for its chicken dinners, nearly 2,000 home-cooked meals are served each year at the festival and include homemade pie and soup with homemade noodles. The dining room will be serving from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.; takeouts will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Dinner prices are $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for younger children. Sheltered picnic tables will be available for those who opt to eat outdoors.
The grounds will open at 11 a.m. and feature diverse games of skill and chance for adults and children, an extensive Chinese auction, prize drawings and a concession stand.
A cornerstone attraction is the quilt tent where approximately 15 handmade quilts are slated to be awarded in drawings held throughout the day, with additional quilts offered at the Rosary Society booth and three more featured in a silent auction. Depending on size and design, each quilt averages 100 to 200 hours to complete and holds an estimated retail value of between $750 and $950, making this event one of the largest quilt giveaways in the tri-county area. A limited number will be available for direct purchase and a preview of the quilts is available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.
Entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. with artists located on the main grounds and at the outdoor dining area. Among the musicians scheduled to perform during the first half of the festival are Clarion area group Anam Cara featuring traditional Celtic and folk music; Sean Carey & The Transit Band of Oil City performing a variety of classic hits, oldies, folk tunes and originals; and singer/songwriter Connor Chapman of State College performing acoustic folk and soft rock music. The afternoon hours will bring traditional bluegrass music performed by the West Sunbury group Keep Off the Grass; and Clarion duo Paper Punching Bag, with a juke box variety of tunes from oldies to modern rock. The day’s performances will conclude with Grove City acoustic duo Redefined playing rock favorites spanning five decades. In addition to the scheduled performances, Prescott (Scotty) Greene will be on hand in the afternoon cranking one of the old-time street organs from DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
Called-number games will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the social hall and will continue throughout the afternoon. Three special games will be held at noon, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
The grand prize drawing is scheduled for 4 p.m. and features a $5,000 cash prize, game system, gift certificates, other major cash awards and a dual function grill.
Altogether more than $40,000 in cash and prizes is to be awarded with proceeds from the day’s events benefiting St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. The school provides educational programs to children enrolled in Pre-K through sixth grade each year.
The celebration will be held rain or shine on the canopy-covered parish grounds. The children’s playground is adjacent to the festivities and St. Joseph Church, erected in 1893, will be open to visitors. The parish complex is located at 112 Rectory Lane along Route 66 in Lucinda and is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park. The grounds are handicap accessible. Parking areas surround the grounds and a parking shuttle will be available. Reserved parking spaces will be available for those who cannot attend the festival but want to purchase a carry-out dinner.
For more information, visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org or call (814) 226-7288.
Registration for the Liberty 5K Run/Walk begins at 7:30 a.m. on July 6 at the restored train station. Now in its sixth year, the race will start nearby at 9 a.m. on the Rail 66 Country Trail. The non-motorized four-season trail currently stretches 13 miles through the scenic countryside of northern Clarion County on the historic Knox-Kane railroad bed and has been paved with a runner-friendly surface.
The run will be held rain or shine and entertainment will be provided by Absolute Clarion DJ Services. The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda and can be accessed via Maple Drive. Pre-registration is encouraged and forms are available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5k or by calling (814) 226-7288. Proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.
The 80th Anniversary Square Dance is a throwback to earlier festivals where a traditional square dance was held on festival night. This year’s event on July 6 will begin with lessons at 7:30 p.m. followed by dancing from 8 until 11 p.m. Music will be provided by Square Root Band and proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.