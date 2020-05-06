ST. PETERSBURG – Local authorities said last week that the recent death of a St. Petersburg couple inside their home is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
According to reports, state police suspect that Jeremiah P. Heller, 22, shot and killed his girlfriend, Lexis A. Walker, 19, in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 26, before shooting and killing himself.
The incident took place at an apartment which the couple shared along the 500 Block of Main Street in St. Petersburg.
Local authorities said last week that the shootings are being investigated as a murder-suicide and that no other suspects are believed to have been involved. Warrants to search the contents of Heller’s and Walker’s phones have also been obtained.
The bodies of Heller and Walker were reportedly discovered around 11:15 a.m. on April 26 by a family member who had not heard from the couple and was concerned for their welfare.
According to court documents, the family member called 911 after finding Heller and Walker, and reported at the time that he believed the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.
At the scene, police said they found the couple at the top of the stairs with gunshot wounds to their heads.
It reportedly appeared that Walker had been shot “several times,” while Heller was shot just once.
Heller and Walker were pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker.
Reports state that a black semiautomatic pistol and two spent bullet casings were discovered near the couple. The gun did not belong to Heller.
In addition to the weapon, police said a handwritten document with importance to the investigation was also found on a kitchen dinette. No further information on the contents of the document was available.
Heller was reportedly a 2016 graduate of Freeport High School, and Walker was a senior at A-C Valley High School.
The case is ongoing pending lab results and further investigation.