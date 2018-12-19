HARRISBURG – Christmas came early for a local trail group, as funding was approved by the state to fund a feasibility study of a proposed ATV trail through Clarion and Jefferson counties.
The Wolf Administration announced last week new grant funding that will support two recipients in Pennsylvania for all-terrain vehicle trails.
“Using funds from ATV riders when they register their vehicles, these grants will help improve riding opportunities,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “ATV trails draw visitors and can have a positive economic impact on nearby communities.”
Locally, the Piney Rail Riders will receive $64,000 to prepare a feasibility study for the Piney Branch ATV Rail Corridor, which would run approximately 24 miles from Piney Township in Clarion County to Brookville Borough in Jefferson County.
DCNR’s ATV and Snowmobile grant program can help to buy land; develop plans and surveys; construct and maintain ATV trails; buy equipment; and conduct educational programs relating to ATV use.
The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV trails and facilities.
With a few limited exceptions, all ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Pennsylvania has around 285,000 registered ATVs. The grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from ATV registrations.
For more, visit the DCNR website at www.dcnr.pa.us and choose “Grants.”
