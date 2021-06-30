HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police announced recently that Governor Tom Wolf has granted an additional two-week extension to license to carry firearms permits.
Permits that were set to end on March 19, 2020 or later will now end on July 15, 2021. The previous extension was set to end on June 30.
The extension of license to carry permit expiration dates was necessary due to the prior closures of some county courthouses and sheriff's offices, as well as other previous COVID-19 mitigation efforts. License holders with expired permits should now contact their issuing authority for renewal.
In Pennsylvania, an individual 21 years old or older may apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting a completed application to the sheriff of the county in which they reside or, if a resident of a city of the first class, with the chief of police of that city. The sheriff has 45 days to investigate and determine an individual's eligibility to be issued a license, which is valid for five years.
A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle. Any person who carries a firearm concealed on or about his person except in his place of abode or fixed place of business without a valid and lawfully issued license commits a felony of the third degree.
For more information on carrying a firearm in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.