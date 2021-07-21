PERRY TWP. – Pennsylvania state legislators, members of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology and area residents gathered near Parker along Route 368 in Perry Township on Saturday to unveil the latest historical marker in Clarion County.
The eighth in the county, the marker recognizes the presence of Paleoindian petroglyphs, or rock carvings, located along the Allegheny River.
About 75 people huddled beneath a series of canopies to avoid less-than-ideal conditions created by torrential downpours during the unveiling ceremony. As a result, the petroglyphs were covered by 10 feet of river water.
Ken Burkett, a long-time local historian, archaeologist and executive director of the Jefferson County History Center in Brookville, opened the dedication with background information about the site and the ancient people who created it.
“An exact date has not been determined,” he said. “We believe that the first of the petroglyphs date to sometime between 500 BCE and 1000 CE. A later group added stick-like figures beneath the original carvings.”
State Rep. Donna Oberlander, who serves parts of Armstrong, Clarion and Forest counties, was also on hand for the unveiling.
“This is only the eighth historical marker in the county,” she said. “It marks a truly significant and unique part of local history that we are only just now starting to understand. It took a lot of hard work and dedication by historians and legislators to bring this to reality.”
Along with Burkett, Sally Reed, a member of the Perry Township Historical Society, was instrumental in pushing the marker toward reality.
Additionally, Pennsylvania state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City), and Parke Wentling, state representative from the 17th District near Erie, were actively involved in pursuing legislation that made the marker possible. Both men were in attendance, along with Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius.
The new blue and gold marker stands on the Route 368 roadside and provides a brief description of the site’s prehistory and its significance.
The petroglyphs are located just above the river’s waterline on the Carla and Matthew Manculich farm in average weather conditions.
Burkett said that, while the petroglyphs were submerged on Saturday, interested members of the group were taken to Rainbow Rocks the following day as something of a consolation prize. He said that a viewing of the petroglyphs may be rescheduled at a future date.