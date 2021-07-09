HARRISBURG – Members of the Pennsylvania State Police recently announced enforcement results from the four-day Independence Day weekend.
According to a release issued by the state police, troopers made 503 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 8,935 speeding citations during the Independence Day driving period from July 2-5.
Troopers also cited 600 people for not wearing seatbelts and issued 203 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Nine people lost their lives in crashes investigated by the state police, with alcohol cited as a factor in four of the fatal collisions. Troopers responded to a total of 680 crashes — in which 195 people were injured — over the long holiday weekend.
During the 2019 Independence Day driving period, which spanned five days, nine people were killed and 287 were injured in the 975 crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.
For more information on the department’s 2021 Independence Day enforcement actions, broken down by troop, visit www.psp.pa.gov/for%20media/Documents/2021%20Holiday%20Recap%20Data%20Troops%20-%20Independence%20Day.pdf.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.