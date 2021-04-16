HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police announced recently that troopers confiscated $17,784,894 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2021.
From January 1 through March 31, state police seized 253 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $5.6 million. Troopers also seized 361 pounds of methamphetamines and 58 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.
First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
Cocaine, 252.69 lbs., $5,559,180
Crack Cocaine, 6.87 lbs., $109,920
Heroin, 14.95 lbs., $508,300
Fentanyl, 43.32 lbs., $693,120
LSD, 584 doses, $11,680
Marijuana THC – Liquid, 251.56 pints, $1,685,452
Marijuana THC – Solid, 93.37 lbs., $466,850
Marijuana Plants, 257 plants, $42,405
Processed Marijuana, 1,497.6 lbs., $4,492,800
Methamphetamines, 361.49 lbs., $3,614,900
MDMA – Ecstasy, 2.36 lbs., $7,788
MDMA – Pills, 3,235 pills, $48,525
Other Narcotics, 43.67 lbs., $87,349
Other Narcotics (Pills), 18,265 pills, $456,625
Total Value: $17,784,894
State police also collected 924 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2021.
There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.