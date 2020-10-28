HARRISBURG – State officials said yesterday (Tuesday) that COVID-19 numbers across the state, and in local counties, have surged in the past week, and that Tuesday’s count of additional positive cases was the largest daily increase since the pandemic began.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 2,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 198,446.
“Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020,” the state Department of Health noted.
Local numbers were also significantly up over the past week, as Clarion County saw its number of cases rise in the last seven days from 186 to 220, while recording a fourth virus-related death.
Armstrong County surged from 589 cases to 690 in the last week, while also recording two new deaths which raised the county’s total to 21.
In Butler County, one additional death was reported in the last week, raising the county’s total to 28 as the week’s number of cases rose from 1,438 to 1,661.
A fourth COVID-related death was also reported in Jefferson County, which experienced an increase in virus cases from 148 to 185 in the last week.
Also in the region, Venango County cases jumped from 179 a week ago to 229 yesterday, while Forest County saw an increase of one case, putting the county at 19 since the pandemic began. Both counties have reported one virus-related death.
Across the state, 8,696 total deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported just yesterday.
Of those who have tested positive to date in Pennsylvania, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Approximately 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Approximately 5 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 14 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 36 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 21 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 21 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most deaths have occurred in 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds, officials said.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 25,624 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,539 cases among employees, for a total of 31,163 at 1,052 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 12,125 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.