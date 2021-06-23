EAST BRADY – A Sunday evening storm caused intense, but isolated, damage at several properties in East Brady.
Angela Burtner, a resident and developer of the Riverview Place neighborhood in the southern end of the borough along the Allegheny River, said that shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night, high winds took down about 20 trees in the area, including around 15 trees on just one property owner’s lot.
She said that as the storm rolled in, there was lightning, along with heavy winds and rain that made it nearly impossible to even see from one side of the river to the other.
“Then all of a sudden, it turned on itself and changed directions, going upstream instead of downstream,” she said of the winds, which she described as a possible microburst. “As fast as it was coming this way, it switched and went the other way.”
Minutes after the short-lived storm began to subside, Burtner said she started getting calls from neighbors about the damage.
Although about 20 trees were felled, and another 10 damaged in the riverfront housing development, Burtner said the lot belonging to the DeMatteis family sustained the most damage. Not only did the winds topple around 15 large shade trees between the home and the river, but one large branch of a tree landed on the home’s roof, causing damage.
“It was like it was isolated to just her yard,” Burtner said, noting that the pattern looked like a small tornado or microburst had hit. “Looking at the ways the trees got snapped off, it looks like it spun around.”
The next morning, Burtner said she could see more trees that were brought down on the state game lands across the river.
East Brady Borough secretary Susan Buechele said on Tuesday that the storm blew out an electric transformer near the former lumber yard, causing power outages in parts of the town.
“There were some trees down, and some trees down at the Riverfront Park,” Buechele said. “It was intense, but short lived.”