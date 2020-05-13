STRATTANVILLE – Sirens rang through several Clarion County communities Wednesday afternoon as local first responders came together to show support for a Strattanville girl as she made her way home from Children’s Hospital.
Representatives from 10 area fire and police departments formed a rolling motorcade to escort 9-year-old Danica Lander home from a nearly two-month stay in the Pittsburgh hospital following a devastating car crash.
On March 7, according to a report released by state police, Danica and her mother, Michelle Lander, were traveling along Stone House Road in Clarion Township. In an attempt to avoid a collision with another vehicle backing onto the highway, their Jeep Wrangler skidded off the road, struck a ditch, flipped and came to rest on its roof.
Mother and daughter both reportedly suffered injuries in the crash. Battling life threatening injuries, Danica was eventually transported to Children’s Hospital, where she spent 38 days in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), 10 days in a non-intensive care room and 12 days in rehab.
“Danica was intubated twice during her time in the PICU and also had dialysis...as her kidneys recovered,” Michelle Lander said. “She needed several other things to assist her as her liver and other organs recovered as well.”
While it’s been a long road to get to this point, Michelle Lander said her family was able to stay positive through their own faith, and the faith and prayers of others.
“We kept our faith strong even when times were very trying,” she said. “God blessed us with a miracle.”
As her daughter’s condition continued to improve, Michelle Lander said Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck expressed his desire to give Danica an escort home when she was released.
“Second Lt. John Wareham of the Strattanville Fire Department and Chief Peck coordinated with other departments to make it possible,” she said.
On Wednesday, May 6, representatives from Clarion, New Bethlehem, Summerville, Knox, Shippenville and Limestone fire departments, New Bethlehem Police Department and Clarion Hospital EMS joined Strattanville Fire Department and Clarion Borough Police in a progressive motorcade beginning at Springside Baptist Church – located in Armstrong County just outside of New Bethlehem – and ending at the Landers’ home in Strattanville.
This very unique homecoming celebration not only meant the world to Danica, but to Michelle and husband Wesley as well, who serve as the deputy director for the Clarion County 911 Center and Strattanville Fire Chief respectively.
“We have no words to express how this show of support made us feel,” Michelle Lander said. “Danica was beaming from ear to ear.”
Going beyond the motorcade, she extended her family’s gratitude to local community members for their ongoing love, support and prayers for Danica during this difficult time.
“It means so much to see the love and support of our community like this,” Michelle Lander said. “We cannot thank everyone enough.”
She added that although her daughter is home, her recovery is far from over.
“She will be in out-patient physical and occupational therapy for a while,” she noted. “Please continue to pray for Danica as she heals at home.”