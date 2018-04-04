RIMERSBURG – Paving projects along several Rimersburg streets were approved Monday night by the borough council.
Borough officials agreed at their monthly meeting on April 2 to award a contract to Hager Paving in the amount of $43,336 for paving work on Baker Street and Blue Row, and sealcoating on School Street.
Hager’s bid was about $10,000 below the only other bid received for the work, and “well below” the original estimate for the project, borough officials said.
The council noted that the contract stipulates that the paving must take place after the current school year ends and be completed before the new school year begins, since the project will impact Baker Street back to Union High School and School Street near Rimersburg Elementary School.
With extra funding possibly available, the council said it would look into the possibility of seal-coating other streets as well.
While the paving will take place on borough-owned streets, speed limits on state roadways within Rimersburg were also discussed Monday night.
Borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton said that the borough’s designated speed limits along Main Street (Route 68) do not match up with the actual PennDOT speed limit signs along the road.
Currently, he said PennDOT has set a 25 miles per hour limit on Main Street from the intersection with Lawsonham Street to Carr Street. However, the borough’s ordinance states that the 25mph limit runs from School Street to Smith Street.
Councilman T.L. Stewart suggested asking PennDOT to make Main Street 25 miles per hour from one end of the borough to the other. He noted that it would not only slow drivers down around the streets that lead to the local schools (Baker and School streets), but would also help with several “blindspots” such as the one at the intersection with Monterey Road and for those pulling out of the Presbyterian Church lot.
“I’ve got mixed feeling about that,” council president Roger Crick said of extending the 25mph speed limit through the entire town.
The council’s street committee was tasked with looking into the matter, and to consider speed changes on the other state roadways that come into the borough, such as Lawsoham, Cherry Run and Monterey roads.
Other Business
• The council once again talked about implementing a monthly charge for the fire hydrants located outside the borough. It was noted that it costs approximately $4,900 to purchase and install a new hydrant, with a lesser amount to replace or repair an existing hydrant.
Crick said he felt that if the borough moves ahead with the plan, Toby Township should be treated differently since the hydrants located there are brand new and the customers there are currently paying for them.
It was noted that the hydrants located in Madison Township (Clarion County) were installed in 1987, but are considered to be in good condition.
No action was taken on the matter.
• The borough will collect leaves and brush, bagged and placed curbside, on May 7 and 14.
• Residents are encouraged to sweep debris from sidewalks onto the streets as soon as possible, as borough crews plan to sweep streets this month.
