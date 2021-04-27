NEW BETHLEHEM – Despite a two-year void without a contract, and a marathon bargaining session last week, teachers at Redbank Valley School District announced that they will not be striking during the current school year.
Members of the Redbank Valley Education Association addressed “recent rumors” about a pending strike in a Facebook post dated April 20, the day after the latest meeting between union and district negotiators.
“The teachers’ union will not be striking this current school year,” the post states, noting that the union understands and sympathizes with the concerns voiced by district students and parents. “We do not want to be the cause of any additional stress that has already occurred throughout this pandemic and this already difficult school year.”
Offering comments in the wake of the union’s post, Patrick Andrekovich, PSEA UniSefv representative for RVEA and the Redbank Valley Education Support Professionals Association (RVESPA), said that representatives from both unions and the district met for “several hours” on Monday, April 19 with no significant progress.
“[The district] still refuses to sign any tentative agreements, so we continue to be forced to bargain every issue at every meeting,” he said, adding that a major sticking point continues to be salary.
According to Andrekovich, the district’s latest proposal includes a two-year wage freeze for educational support professionals (ESP), their fourth wage freeze in five years. He went on to say that the consistently low wages and the lack of health insurance offerings for many on the support staff, has had long-term results.
“The district [has been] unable to fill multiple positions for the past three years,” Andrekovich said, referencing an ongoing list of jobs posted on the district website. “Freezing the wages for another two years is not going help solve the staffing shortage and the result is students will not be receiving the support they need.”
Andrekovich also pointed out that the district is currently paying paraprofessionals hired through an outside agency $20 per hour, while paying their employees $11 per hour.
“How is this cost effective?” he queried. “The proposal received by the ESP, includes the elimination of all retirement incentives and a demand to agree to outsource maintenance work [which along with] the concession being requested results in many of the ESP accepting a pay cut.”
Andrekovich went on to say that the proposal offered to the teachers was no better. The latest proposal, he said, includes a two-year wage and step freeze, which would be the third freeze in five years. The district is also proposing to eliminate all retirement incentives and further reduce the health insurance of the teachers.
“While the teachers are willing and have proposed changes to help assist in cost containment, the board’s proposal is excessive,” he added.
Andrekovich went on to address the question of available finances and the ever-present need to balance the budget.
“The board continues to try ignore the $4 million dollar fund balance they currently have and the $3.5 million dollars in CARES Act funds allocated this year,” he said. “They continue to try and balance a budget on the backs of the teachers and students of RVSD.”
Again Andrekovich reiterated the union’s decision not to strike, saying that since many of the district teachers and support professionals have children in the district, they understand how difficult this past year has been on the students. He did, however, leave the option open should there be no progress this summer.
“Obviously, nobody wants to strike, but it is not off the table moving forward,” he said. “Hopefully, the board will work with us this summer to avoid that from happening, but we are not very optimistic.”