GILPIN TWP. – Jean Stull, a Gilpin Township resident and Leechburg-based CPA, has announced her candidacy for Armstrong County Treasurer on the Democratic Ticket.
Stull is a previous member of the Leechburg Area School District Board of Directors where she served from 2009-2017, serving as both president and vice president of the board during her tenure. During this time, Stull also served on the ARIN Intermediate Unit Board of Directors and Lenape Vo-Tech Board of Directors, serving as treasurer of the Vo-Tech Board.
A 1987 graduate of Leechburg Area High School and a 1991 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Stull holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting as well as her Certified Public Accountant certification from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Stull is a life-long resident of Gilpin Township where she continues to reside with her son, Charles. She is a member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Leechburg, serving as its treasurer for more than 20 years.
Stull has been a self-employed CPA since January 1999. Prior to her business, she worked in public accounting for several years as well as in the private sector as a company controller from 1996-2004.
“Being an involved community member and an avid public servant,” Stull said she “hopes to continue her public service while also using her expertise in accounting on the county level.”
