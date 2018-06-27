SUMMERVILLE – If you happened through Summerville on Monday, June 18 you may have wondered what all those people were doing digging in the heat. They were Summerville Story Project members installing 14 panels that tell the history of specific town sites and events.
About a year ago, the Summerville Story Project, encouraged by the publishing success of their book, “Troy/Summerville Pennsylvania,” was looking for a new project. Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center, suggested a series of panels placed throughout town that presented the town story in an interesting and unique way.
The panels are not a duplication of the book. They tell the history of specific locations with brief narrative plus photos. Included are such places as the Opera House/Telephone Company office, the original borough building/jail and fire hall, the mill dam that powered a chair factory as well as carried log rafts on their way to Pittsburgh, Nannibel’s Racket Store, and the well-worn path trod by the workers on their way to work at the Hanley Brick plant.
The project cost approximately $6,000. Grants from the Lumber Heritage Region and the Jefferson County Hotel Tax funded about 70 percent of the cost and the Story Project funded the balance.
The Summerville Story Project is a group dedicated to the accumulation, preservation and presentation of the history of Summerville. In addition to the book available on Amazon, the group maintains a Facebook group page which currently has 881 members.
