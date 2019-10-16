NEW BETHLEHEM – Superior Court judicial candidate Christylee Peck visited New Bethlehem last week, taking part in a campaign breakfast at the historic Andrews estate.
Peck, a Republican, is one of four candidates — two Republicans and two Democrats — vying for two open seats on the state court, which oversees cases on appeal from the Court of Common Pleas in all counties throughout the state.
Currently a Common Pleas judge in Cumberland County, Peck said she was the first lawyer in her family.
“My mom taught me about public service,” she said, noting that her approach during her eight years on the bench has been as a servant.
“My heart is in helping people,” Peck said, noting that she chose to run for the statewide judicial post to see how she could help people beyond just her home county.
Born in Chambersburg, Peck said she grew up in the Harrisburg area. She is a graduate of Penn State University and the Dickinson School of Law.
Before being elected as judge, Peck worked in private practice and then as a prosecutor.
On the bench, she said she has dealt with all areas of the law, but her particular interest has been in family and children and youth law.
She said that in her time in court she has learned that “there’s not a lot of evil,” but rather people who make mistakes, and people dealing with addictions.
“Sometimes I get to see the really good side of people too,” she noted.
Peck said she has enjoyed bipartisan support through the years, and while she has been a lifelong Republican, she shies away from mixing politics and law.
“As a judge, it doesn’t matter what ticket you’re on,” she said. “My heart’s in the law; politics aren’t in court.”
Peck explained that while the state’s Supreme Court is the one most people are familiar with, the Superior Court is a watchdog court that does not make policy like the Supreme Court. She said that nearly all appeals stop at the Superior Court level, which consists of 15 judges.
“It’s a very busy court,” she said, explaining that each judge writes about 300 opinions per year.
Peck also described the Superior Court as an intellectual court.
“I want to make sure the courts don’t have a political agenda,” she said.
The candidate urged voters to take an interest in the statewide court positions, noting that by ignoring the courts, they are ignoring one-third of the branches of state government.