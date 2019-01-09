REDBANK TWP. – The start of a new year did little to dull the longstanding feud among Redbank Township (Clarion County) officials, as Monday’s reorganization meeting turned more toward disorganization.
With more than a dozen township residents present at the municipality’s office in Fairmount City, longtime supervisor Tim Shaffer called on his fellow two supervisors Eric Myers and Doug Minich to include him on township business.
Shaffer, who had served as a working supervisor until Myers and Minich went in a different direction a year ago, has been a vocal critic of his fellow supervisors, alleging that they keep him locked out of the township building and fail to notify him about township business.
On Monday night, Myers was appointed chairman and Minich vice chairman of the board of supervisors, and Shaffer was once again left off the list of working supervisors. Instead, Myers and Minich opted to promote part-time employee Wayne Livingston to full-time status.
Shaffer demanded that he should be provided with a monthly financial ledger of township expenses.
“You guys sign the checks and I never see them,” he told Myers and Minich.
Shaffer also demanded to be paid for his attendance at last year’s township convention. The other officials said that would not happen since Shaffer left the convention early and did not present the certificate of his attendance, which is given out to attendees at the end of the day’s activities.
Shaffer alleged that he has been kept out of township work sessions.
“It’s time you two start treating me like [an elected supervisor] because I am one,” he said. “This immaturity has got to come to an end.”
Shaffer claimed that 350 township residents signed a petition calling on Myers and Minich to include Shaffer in the township’s business.
“I am held out here in left field,” he said.
Myers disagreed, saying that Shaffer is invited to township supervisor functions, but it is not their fault if he can’t attend. Shaffer said he often learns of the meetings at the last minute.
“It will be addressed election day,” he said.
One man from the audience told the supervisors that residents voted for Shaffer, and that it wasn’t right for only two supervisors to “run the show.”
Minich said it is a board of three members, and that they do include Shaffer on every vote.
Shaffer said he was most frustrated by the fact that as supervisor, he is partially responsible for the township and its equipment, but he can’t even get in the building to see it.
“These two don’t understand that they work for you,” he told the residents who attended Monday’s meeting.
Becky Doverspike, a township auditor, said that while she doesn’t agree with how the matter has been handled, she said it was time for everyone to grow up.
“You do get to vote, you’re just outvoted,” she told Shaffer. She suggested that if the township needed additional manpower, instead of bringing Livingston on as full-time, it could rehire Shaffer for the position.
Shaffer noted that throughout his arguments, he has not argued about the paid position.
“When two say you don’t work, you don’t work,” he said. “I want my elected duties, I want my elected rights.”
Before the hour-long meeting was adjourned, Shaffer again asked if he would get a monthly ledger of township finances, and if he would be paid for his convention attendance. While Myers said he would get a monthly ledger, Minich said he would not be paid for the convention because he did not present the certificate.
“May is only a few months away,” Shaffer said in reference to the primary election.
A woman in the audience ended the meeting by calling for unity among the board members.
“Please try to get along,” she said, noting that they were acting worse than school children. “We don’t want our township to be the laughingstock of the county.”
