LEECHBURG – Following a lengthy manhunt, a New Kensington man is in custody after he was accused of shooting two men, including a Distant native, on Sunday afternoon in Leechburg Borough.
Chad Robert Goldstrom, 37, is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
During an interaction along the 100 Block of Market Street at approximately 3 p.m. on Nov. 29, Goldstrom allegedly fired multiple gunshots at Distant native Brian Oss, 38, and Justin Shook, 38, of McGrann, shooting both men.
According to reports, Oss and Shook were transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Oss suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and is currently paralyzed from the neck down. Shook was treated for a gunshot wound to his right arm and is in stable condition.
Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton was consulted, and a warrant for Goldstrom’s arrest was issued by District Judge James Andring.
Nearly 24 hours later, an extensive manhunt involving state police and multiple other law enforcement agencies came to an end at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 when Goldstrom reportedly turned himself in without incident at the Kittanning State Police barracks with his lawyer present.
He was arraigned by District Judge James Owen early Monday evening and placed in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.