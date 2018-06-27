NEW BETHLEHEM – The animal kingdom took center stage at last week’s meeting of New Bethlehem Borough Council as officials grappled with what to do about reports of bears coming into town and swans terrorizing kayakers on Red Bank Creek.
Council president Sandy Mateer said that a resident near Edgewood Heights along Keck Avenue reported that a bear that frequents the dumpsters at Edgewood has started coming onto the properties of nearby residents and getting into their garbage.
Police Chief Scott Ryan said he has been in contact with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, saying he recently spotted multiple bears in the area of the New Bethlehem Cemetery. He said the Game Commission told him there is a long waiting list to have the commission trap a nuisance bear. In the meantime, he said, he was given rubber bullets to use during any encounters.
“There’s not a whole lot I can do about a bear,” he admitted, noting that he would get the borough on the waiting list for a trap.
On the topic of swans, council member Lisa Kerle said she has also been in contact with the Game Commission to see what can be done following reports that one of the swans on the creek has attacked multiple kayakers and onlookers.
“The swan has attacked quite a few people, including children,” she said.
Kerle said she has been told that the local service clubs, whose members brought the pair of swans to the area a couple of years ago, are looking for a farm that is willing to take one or more of the birds. There have been no takers so far, she reported.
A Game Commission official told her that when people were considering introducing new swans into the area, they were given a list of recommendations including that the birds be neutered.
“All those factors were completely ignored,” Kerle said.
Mateer noted that the adult male swan is the main problem.
“If the male is removed, the babies can fly away,” she said, pointing out that the adult male and female swans’ wings are clipped and they cannot fly. She also questioned if the family of swans, which now includes several young birds hatched over the past two summers, can be separated.
Kerle said she would again reach out to the Game Commission to see what they recommend.
Another hazard in the community also received attention at the June 19 meeting — the ongoing dilemma of what to do with the light pole at the intersection of Broad and Wood streets that has been hit repeatedly by trucks.
Mateer said that the borough needed to decide whether to replace the pole now at a cost of around $16,000, or to wait until it is hit again and possibly falls. At that point, she said, the state would likely mandate that the borough install a “super pole” on the opposite side of the street, which would cost several hundred thousand dollars for all the work.
“If we put a new pole in, it will just get hit again,” Mayor Tim Murray said, suggesting that the borough install bollards on either side of the new pole to try to protect it from large trucks that fail to make the turn cleanly.
One of the big issues, officials said, is that motorists do not stop at the proper line on the road, which forces the trucks to make a much sharper turn.
Mateer said the borough has talked with PennDOT about moving the line to stop on the road back on Broad Street, but that the state has not acted on the recommendation.
Council members debated for some time if bollards could be installed near the existing pole — located on the corner by the Bish Chiropractic Center — due to the water, sewer and electrical utilities that run beneath the corner.
In the end, the council agreed to move forward with replacing the pole and instructed borough crews to install bollards at the site. Officials said they would attempt to recoup some or all of the money for the pole replacement from the insurance companies of the drivers who hit the pole.
Paving Work Approved
The council approved a $33,887 bid from Hager Paving Inc. for the borough’s summer paving project. Hager’s bid was the lowest of two received for the work.
The project will include:
• Stone, tar and chip — Chestnut Street from Spruce to Penn; Grape Street, from Short to Penn; and Strawberry Street, from Penn to end of street,
• Tar and chip — McKinley Street, from Garfield Street to a point in the New Bethlehem Cemetery; Keck Avenue, from Franklin to Edgewood Heights; Spruce Street, from Lafayette to Wood; High Street, from Keck to Walnut; Short Street, from Walnut to Locust; and Strawberry Street, from Penn to Short.
• Paving — Liberty Street, from Penn to a point in Liberty Street; the center strip of the municipal parking lot; and Lincoln Street, from Broad to a point in Lincoln Street.
The project will also include tar-and-chipping the entire municipal parking lot.
Other Business
• The council unanimously adopted the Hazard Mitigation Plan as presented by Clarion County.
• Jonah Henry was hired as part-time summer help for the borough street department. Steven Guelich, Austin Burney and Seth Taylor were hired as part-time police officers.
• Officials once again discussed the invitation from the Redbank Valley Park Commission for the borough to rejoin the group. Members said they would pursue an online survey to see if residents would approve of a fee of $2 or $3 per person each year that would be used to help make improvements to the park. No action was taken on the matter.
• Mateer said that proposals for a property maintenance ordinance were discussed in committee, and that the group hoped to present something to the full council in July.
• Members agreed to pursue grant funding for repairs to the Leasure Run bridge. The deadline for grant applications is July 31.
