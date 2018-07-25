NEW BETHLEHEM – The recent flap over New Bethlehem’s resident family of swans on Red Bank Creek is being dealt with, borough officials acknowledged in the past week.
During their meeting on July 17, New Bethlehem Borough Council members noted that efforts were being made to relocate the swans to a new home following reports this summer of the swans attacking or acting aggressively toward boaters and sightseers on the land.
“As I understand it, some of the folks involved with bringing the swans in have found a farm that is willing to take the swan family and they hope to remove them to the farm sometime this week,” council president Sandy Mateer said following last week’s meeting.
She reported on Monday evening that the adult male swan had been relocated to its new home that evening, and that the others may be relocated soon. The borough is not involved in the matter, and Mateer noted that she does not know if the plans are to relocate all the swans or to leave one on the local creek.
She did note that if the local residents did not relocate the swans, she was told that Pennsylvania Game Commission officers planned to do so as the swans are not a native species for this area.
Discussion of the swans at last week’s meeting followed a debate about the upcoming resurfacing work on the borough’s parking lot behind RMS Furniture.
Officials debated whether or not to remove the unenforced parking meters and poles prior to the sealcoating work, or to allow them to remain.
Councilman Stewart Bain supported removing the poles completely.
“The idea is to beautify the town,” he said. With the poles gone, he said, the parking lot would look better and would be able to be used for events.
Borough maintenance supervisor Roger Hilliard pointed out that snow plowing in the lot would also be easier with the poles removed.
The council voted 5-1 to contract with Barry Downs who will jackhammer the poles out prior to the sealcoating work. Councilman Ron Geist voted against the measure, stating that he didn’t see the need to spend the money on the project.
Mateer supported the action, adding that additional signage would be needed to designate handicap parking spaces in the newly reworked lot.
Officials said the sealcoating work is expected to be completed by Aug. 31.
Other Business
• The council approved a new social media policy for borough employees that applies “at any time they give the appearance of speaking on behalf of the borough or its affiliates” or when they identify themselves as borough employees or when they discuss the borough.
• The borough is conducting an online survey to determine if residents favor adding a per capita tax of $2 or $3 per person to support Redbank Valley Municipal Park. Officials noted that New Bethlehem was once a member of the park commission, and supported the park financially, but has not done so for at least 20 years. The survey can be found at www.newbethlehemboro.com/redbank-park-survey/.
• Mateer said the borough received a “very nice” letter of support from Clarion County for the borough’s efforts to secure a grant for repairs to the Penn Street bridge over Leasure Run.
