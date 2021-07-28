We’d like to give a shout out to everyone who participated in our Summer Reading Tails and Tales Pet Show at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library last week. We had so much fun! I personally was impressed at how wonderful and respectful everyone was toward each other and how well-behaved all the pets were.
First place went to Scarlett Jones and Petey. In second place was Eliana Meeker and Cotton. And third place went to Melea Janis and Rowan.
A big thank you to Becky Bole of Doggie Bole for being our judge as well!
By the time this column is printed, we will have drawn our Summer Reading Grand Prize winner! We will definitely print that up in the next column, but if you absolutely want to know right away, check out the library’s Facebook page and blog for the update!
•
Did you know you can borrow movies on Hoopla? Just visit www.hoopladigital.com/.
This is a popular digital service that offers DVDs, CDs, e-audiobooks, e-books and more. There are an unlimited number of copies for the titles in Hoopla, so no wait times for any item. Start streaming immediately or download a title for offline viewing later. Never any late fees; items check back in automatically at the end of the loan period.
When first signing up for the service, you will need your library card and pin number (last four digits of the phone number provided at library card registration). Then it will ask you to register with your e-mail address. Choose “Clarion Free Library” during the registration process (even though you are an Eccles-Lesher patron).
•
Speaking of our electronic resources, OverDrive is now offering magazines! There’s a fantastic variety of popular titles covering all kinds of areas — cooking, home interior, finance/business, women’s/men’s health, fitness, science, technology, nature, kids, pop culture, you name it!
I took it for a spin on my phone through the Libby app by checking out a National Geographic and it was a lot of fun. You can adjust the layout, the font size, pretty much customize the experience how you want it. If you have been missing magazines, try this out and see how you like it!
•
The Friends of the Library Cookie Walk will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or whenever all the delicious, homemade cookies sell out!
The Friends of the Library will be holding their Cookie Walk this year during the Sunday Car Cruise on Aug. 15. This fundraiser supports the library’s children’s programming throughout the year, so please stop by and grab some goodies!
The cost will be $4 per dozen or 50 cents a cookie. Coffee and water will also be offered for 50 cents each.
Anyone looking to help out by baking for this wonderful event, can bring homemade cookies to the library the day before, on Saturday, Aug. 14, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. We can always use the help, so please consider donating, even if all you can contribute is a batch or two. It really helps!
Thank you so much to all previous bakers — you’ve helped keep this successful fundraiser alive and well, and everyone enjoys it!
•
The Clarion County Library System Great Cash Raffle is back for another year, folks!
This county-wide fundraiser helps the public libraries of Clarion County raise thousands of dollars for the children’s programs, namely Summer Reading, each year. This annual event has changed shape over the years, from the chair auctions of years past up through the casino-night type events at the American Legion, to now the more ticket-based raffle that we have now that’s a little easier on the pocketbook, but still gives you a great chance to win fantastic prizes!
Check out the information below for more details:
• Six Cash Prizes from $100 to $500.
• Only 1,400 tickets sold (need not be present to win).
• Visit your local Clarion County Library to purchase your tickets!
• Drawing on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Clarion Free Library.
• Watch live on CCLS’s Facebook page!