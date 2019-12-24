NEW BETHLEHEM – Property and per capita taxes are both headed up in the new year as New Bethlehem officials last week adopted the borough’s 2020 budget.
The spending plan, which was approved unanimously, calls for property taxes to rise 1.75 mills to a total of 22.874 mills, as well as a hike in the per capita tax from $5 to $10.
Officials said the increases were necessary to balance the $551,856 general fund budget for the new year.
The budget shows that taxes are projected to generate $319,356 in 2020, including $176,280 from real estate taxes. Other revenues include $153,936 in public safety revenues, and $78,564 in general revenues.
On the expense side, the general fund budget projects $234,036 in public safety costs, as well as $118,272 for payroll taxes and benefits, $113,628 for public works (streets), $43,572 for financial administration, $12,924 for street maintenance, $9,732 for tax collection, $8,208 for municipal buildings, $7,200 for legal services, $3,780 for community support, $300 for zoning and $204 for code inspection.
The borough’s street light budget shows $33,804 in income, offset by $21,012 in expenses, leaving a balance of $12,792.
The solid waste budget shows total income at $87,852, and total expenses at $87,636.
Finally, the borough’s liquid fuels budget lists income at $38,544, and expenses in the new year at $84,780, which will draw upon borough reserves.
One of the few changes, officials said, between the primary 2020 budget and the final budget adopted at the Dec. 17 meeting was a reduction in pay for Police Chief Robert Malnofsky. Officials explained that the preliminary budget included a pay raise for the chief, who later declined to take the raise.
In addition to adopting the 2020 budget, council members last week also adopted new noise and nuisance ordinances. The noise ordinance was requested by members of the local Moose club, which hopes to host more outdoor events in the future.
Other Business
• The council approved retention bonuses of $100 each for full-time borough employees.
• Council meetings in the new year will remain at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The new borough council will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• The council agreed to send a letter of support to the local J.M. Smucker (PA) peanut butter factory which is in the process of obtaining a new air quality permit.
• Council president Sandy Mateer noted that paperwork was filed recently to seek grant funding to remove debris from last summer’s flooding from Red Bank Creek. Mateer said that the grant application was endorsed by state Rep. Donna Oberlander, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and the Clarion County Commissioners. She said the results of the grant should be known early in the new year.
• The council gave permission for Redbank Renaissance to install a historic marker at Scout Hall Park. The marker will feature photos and the history of the old Scout Hall, which was destroyed in the 1996 flood.