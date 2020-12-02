NEW BETHLEHEM – The new year will likely bring with it some new costs for New Bethlehem Borough property owners.
At a special meeting Monday night, borough council members approved the borough’s 2021 budget, which includes a 2 mill property tax increase and a $1 per month rate hike for residential garbage collection fees.
If approved with the final budget’s adoption later this month, property taxes in the borough will rise from 18.999 mills to 20.999 mills. Also, garbage collection fees will rise from $51 per quarter to $54 for residential customers.
The proposed spending plan and rate hikes were unanimously approved Monday by the four council members in attendance, including council president Lisa Kerle, vice president Sandy Mateer and members Brian Ruth and Stewart Bain.
“We got it down from a three-and-a-half mill increase,” Mateer said on Tuesday, noting that 1 mill generates roughly $9,900 for the borough. She said that with the 2 mill increase, that equates to about $40 per taxpayer in the borough. “I’m still working on the fine points of [the budget].”
Mateer explained that increased salaries for borough employees was the main reason for the need for additional funds, as well as increased waste transfer fees for the garbage collection service.
“We want to keep funding the garbage truck so we can replace it when we need to,” she said.
Mateer said that the borough’s tax collector was granted a 1 percent pay increase, from 3 to 4 percent, and that the New Bethlehem Police Department also plans to add a fourth full-time police officer in January. She said additional part-time help is in the plan for the new year to keep overtime hours down for full-time workers.
Funding will also continue to be placed in borough reserves for vehicles and other major purchases as they become necessary, she said.
Formal adoption of the budget is planned at the council’s Dec. 15 meeting.