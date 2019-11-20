NEW BETHLEHEM – Property taxes, the per capita tax and even garbage collection rates will be going up in the new year for New Bethlehem Borough.
The borough’s 2020 budget took up the majority of time at the council’s three-hour meeting last night (Tuesday), as officials debated just how much to raise taxes to meet rising costs and the need to set money aside for emergencies.
With a 2.5 mill property tax hike first on the table, the council in the end voted to move ahead with a 1.75 mill increase, in addition to doubling the current $5 per capita tax to $10.
Officials said those two increases would bring in roughly $19,600 to help offset expenses.
“That’s going to balance the budget, but not give us a dime more,” councilman Gordon Barrows cautioned.
In addition to the tax increases, the council also voted to raise garbage collection rates by $3 per quarter in order to offset an increase to the landfill’s tipping fees that was enacted earlier this year. Garbage rates will rise to $51 per quarter for residential customers, and $57 per quarter for business customers.
But it was the property tax level that promoted the most discussion last night, as council president Sandy Mateer appeared to favor a 2.5 mill increase in order to balance the budget and still provide money for the borough’s reserve accounts.
She noted that in 2019, the borough got hit with thousands of dollars in unforeseen costs due to the damage from the flash flooding in July. She added that the borough will also see its various insurance costs rise in the new year.
Councilman Stewart Bain argued against the budget for most of the night, saying that the borough continued to lose money in its public safety budget, and that the borough could not afford to time-and-again fund cleanup efforts after flooding.
“That creek is not ours,” he said of efforts to remove some of the debris that washed into the creek during the summer floods. “New Bethlehem Borough taxpayers can’t afford it.”
Bain also questioned if New Bethlehem was continuing to subsidize police services for the other communities served by the police department, namely Rimersburg and East Brady.
Mateer said that with increased fees for the police services each of the past two years, the contracted communities are now covering the costs of the police services in their towns. She said it would help the borough if additional communities would contract services as well.
In other business at last night’s meeting, New Bethlehem Mayor Tim Murray and his wife, Councilwoman Jennifer Murray, submitted their resignations from the public offices effective Nov. 25.
The Murrays said they would soon be moving outside of the borough.
Anyone interested in the positions can submit a letter of interest by Dec. 16.
Additional details about the borough’s 2020 budget, as well as other action from last night’s meeting, will appear in next week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator.