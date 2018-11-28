NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem officials are eyeing a 1 mill property tax increase to help offset a $13,000 deficit in the borough’s 2019 general fund budget.
At their meeting on Nov. 20, council members unanimously backed a $586,634 preliminary budget that uses a 1 mill tax increase and the shuffling of a half-mill of street light taxes to the general fund to balance the plan.
Without the tax changes, council president Sandy Mateer said the budget deficit totaled around $13,000. She noted that 1 mill generates roughly $9,300 for the borough.
“We have to cover our expenses,” she said.
In addition to the tax hike, the budget shifts a half-mill from the street light fund to the general fund, reducing that budget from 3.5 mills to 3 mills.
“I don’t think it hurts the light fund,” Mateer said, explaining that the recent installation of LED lights in the community should result in lower electrical costs in the new year.
The preliminary budget predicts revenues totaling $586,641, leaving a balance of just over $7.
Mateer noted, however, that the budget does set aside funds in a number of reserve accounts.
She said that the major increase to the budget for 2019 came in employee wages. Changes were also made to the health insurance plan for employees.
“This is probably the best we can do,” Mateer said of the budget, noting that if the council wanted to enact a larger tax increase, it could put more money into its reserve accounts to replace vehicles and for other major expenses.
Councilman Gordon Barrows noted that a 1 mill tax increase results in about $25 more for the average household in the borough.
Revenues listed in the budget include $293,486 from tax collections, $218,818 from public safety, $73,137 in general revenue and $1,200 from code inspections.
Expenses listed in the 2019 plan include $251,878 for public safety, $122,283 for payroll taxes and benefits, $120,255 for public works, $42,064 for financial administration, $15,444 for street maintenance, $10,877 for tax collection, $10,308 for municipal buildings, $7,200 for legal services, $4,224 for community support, $1,200 for code enforcement and $900 for zoning board.
The council is expected to formally adopt the budget at its December meeting.
In related business, Mateer said that while Sligo Borough has informed New Bethlehem that it is opting out of its contract with the New Bethlehem Police Department, Rimersburg has agreed to maintain its 40-hour-per-week contract at an increased rate, and East Brady is increasing its hours from 20 per week to 30 per week. She also noted Mahoning Township is maintaining its police contract.
Mateer said New Bethlehem was still waiting to hear back from South Bethlehem and Hawthorn boroughs, both Redbank townships in Clarion and Armstrong counties, and Mahoning Dam.
The council also approved a renewed contract for police services provided to the Redbank Valley School District.
Mayor Tim Murray congratulated the police department and newly hired police chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. on the work they’ve been doing since the new chief took over.
Malnofsky said people would be amazed to know the large volume of calls that the police force handles each day.
“You should be proud of the officers you have here,” he said. “These guys are doing an unbelievable job.”
To bolster the force, the council approved the hiring of Steven Goth and Christopher Airgood as part-time officers, as well as the hiring of Jordan Merryman as the new police department secretary.
