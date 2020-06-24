MADISON TWP. – A 76-year-old Templeton man was killed in a one-vehicle four-wheeler crash on June 18 along Mahoning Road, just south of Bingham Road, in Madison Township (Armstrong County).
According to reports, William R. Bowser was traveling along Mahoning Road at approximately 12:45 p.m. when the frame of his Yamaha Grizzly 700 broke, causing the four-wheeler to flip and roll multiple times.
Bowser, who police said was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was reportedly ejected from the ATV and struck the roadway several times.
He suffered major head trauma and was flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he later died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.