CLARION – Ten Clarion County girls will compete in three age divisions this Saturday night as part of the Autumn Leaf Festival Scholarship Program.
The evening will feature the Miss Teen, Miss Junior Teen and Miss Petite Autumn Leaf Festival competitions.
The program will be held in Clarion Area High School auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m on Sept. 28. Admission is $12 per person, and tickets are available at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry office.
Girls taking part this year include:
Miss Teen
• Isabela Barboza, 16, a junior at Clarion-Limestone High School, is the daughter of Gustavo Barboza and Sandra Trejos Barboza.
She serves as treasurer of the C-L Student Council, and was chosen as the secretary of this year’s junior class. She has also been a member of the school’s Academic Decathlon team for two years and is hoping to travel to Alaska for the National Competition this year.
Barboza is also a member of the Math Team, and is part of the school’s show choir, Sensations. She represented C-L at the county and district chorus festivals.
Also at school, she is a member of the Sideline and Competitive Cheerleading squad.
Since the age of seven Barboza has taken dance classes, and is currently a student at the Clarion Center for the Arts where she takes ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, pointe and Cecchetti classes. She ia a member of the school’s dance team and the newly formed Hip Hop Squad.
Barboza volunteers in the community by altar serving at church, serving breakfast to benefit the food pantry and assisting at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center’s annual carnival.
She will perform a musical theater selection as her talent at the competition.
• Abbey Barron, 15, a sophomore at North Clarion High School, is the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Barron.
At school, Barron is a member of Youth Council, Junior Historians, Student Council and Science Olympiad.
She has been a dancer at Dancer’s Studio since she was three, and dances in all genres. She is a member of the competition team and has traveled to numerous regional and national competitions, winning the 2019 Teen Miss Guidance Pittsburgh, 2018 Junior Miss Fierce Pittsburgh, 2018 Junior Miss Fierce Nationals and 2014 Petite Miss Dance of Pennsylvania. She is currently the reigning 2019 Teen Miss Dance of Pennsylvania.
Barron is also a company member at the studio and has traveled to Atlanta, New Orleans, Orlando and Nashville to compete in the Dance Masters of America competitions.
She is a teen leader for Wingman for Dance, serving as a mentor for younger dancers.
In 2017, Barron was crowned Miss Junior Teen Autumn Leaf Festival.
She will perform a dance selection as her talent at the competition.
Miss Junior Teen
• Janiya Jones, 13, an eighth-grader at Clarion Area High School, is the daughter of Jay Jones and Jennifer Arbuckle Jones.
Since the age of three, Jones has been a student at Dancer’s Studio where she participates in all genres of dance including hip hop, modern, contemporary, lyrical, pointe, jazz, ballet and tap. As a classroom assistant for ballet and tap, she has helped teach and mentor younger dancers.
Jones has also been a member of the competition team for four years. The team recently traveled to Atlanta to compete in the Dance Masters of America National Competition.
She has been certified through Youth Protection Advocates in dance to contribute to the safety and well-being of dancers and has begun a youth leadership program through Wingman for Dance.
At school, Jones is a member of the Student Council, school choir and participates in various service activities including Foodstock.
She will perform a dance selection as her talent at the competition.
• Jordan McElravy, 13, an eighth-grader at Keystone High School, is the daughter of Bryan and Sandi McElravy.
An honor student, McElravy performs with the Keystone Dance Team and was featured in the school’s production of “West Side Story” last March. She also participates in junior high student government, and is a member of the junior high choir.
McElravy recently completed training to become a teen leader in the Wingman for Dance program where she will be planning activities for younger dancers to encourage them on and off the stage.
For the past 10 years, she has taken classes at Dancer’s Studio in all genres, and is enrolled in the advanced level classes. She has been a member of the competition team for four years, and has been in the company for five years. In May, she traveled to Los Angeles to perform at the Guidance Experience Competition, and in June, she went with her team to Atlanta for the Dance Master of America National Competition where she received a special award for “Great Emotional Connection” for her solo dance. She was also a ember of the team’s production number, “Hairspray” which was awarded Grand National Champion of their division.
She will perform a dance selection as her talent at the competition.
• Ava Orcutt, 14, an eighth-grader at Clarion-Limestone High School, is the daughter of Tim and Jill Orcutt.
At school, she has been a member of student council, junior high cheerleading and is on the Academic Pentathlon team. She has competed in the Math 24 competition as well as the Election Extravaganza where she earned first place for her impromptu speech.
Orcutt was awarded the Good Citizenship Award from the office of Sen. Scott Hutchinson, and earned the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence each year she was eligible and achieved high honors each quarter so far in high school. She was named one of the top five students in her seventh grade class.
Outside of school, Orcutt has been a member of the Life’s Blessings Relay for Life team, and has volunteered for the event for many years. She served as the 2016 Jefferson County Fair Princess and the 2018 Jefferson County Fair Junior Queen.
She has been a student at Clarion Center for the Arts for five years. She has also appeared in eight musical productions through the center and high school, including performances at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts.
Orcutt recently took part in a week-long performing arts workshop in Princeton, N.J., which culminates with a performance at the Orpheum Theater in New York City.
She will perform a dance selection as her talent at the competition.
• Aoife Salusky, 12, a seventh-grader at Clarion Area High School, is the daughter of Michael Salusky and Chrissy Boryenace.
She is a member of the Hip Hop Squad at football games, plays percussion in the junior high band and is a member of the choir. She is also a member of the Holey Jeans traveling youth choir in Oil City which performs throughout Western Pennsylvania.
Recently, Salusky was cast as Little Red Riding Hood in the production of “Too Top Wed Widing Hood” at the Barrow Civic Theatre in Franklin. This summer, she auditioned for the Girls Rock! Pittsburgh summer camp in which she was the lead guitarist for the band, Shifting Willows.
Outside of school, Salusky volunteers with Little Leaders, as well as at the Winds of Trade Community Center and at St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda.
Salusky has been taking vocal lessons for more than a year, and acoustic/electric guitar lessons for 18 months. She has also studied various genres of dance at Dancer’s Studio and was a member of the competition team and company for four years. She was named Miss Congeniality and first runner-up in the 2018 Miss Petite ALF Scholarship Pageant.
She will perform a vocal selection as her talent at the competition.
• Sydney Weaver, 13, an eighth-grader at Keystone High School, is the daughter of Dean and Kelly Weaver.
At school, she is a member of the marching band dance team, junior high choir, junior high student government and the spring musical production of “West Side Story.”
Weaver has danced for seven years and is enrolled in classes at Dancer’s Studio where she is a member of the company and competition team. She recently traveled to Atlanta to compete in Dance Masters of America. She also recently completed the Wingman for Dance program, which is a youth leadership program.
She currently dances in the following genres: ballet, jazz, modern, tap, contemporary, acrobatics and lyrical.
She will perform a dance selection as her talent at the competition.
Miss Petite Teen
• Reese Cornecki, 11, a sixth-grader at North Clarion Elementary, is the daughter of Ryan and Robin Cornecki.
An honor student, Cornecki is a three-year member of the elementary chorus.
She has been dancing and tumbling since age four, and now dances 10-plus hours each week, taking classes and practicing with the competition team. This is her fourth year as a member of the Dancer’s Studio company and competition team. She was the recipient of the Prima Ballerina Award last year. This is also her second year as a teachers’ assistant at Dancer’s Studio where she assists with hip hop classes.
Dance has allowed Cornecki to travel to different cities to perform, including Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York City where she attended MPower Dance workshops and organized a community service project for the homeless.
She will perform a dance selection as her talent at the competition.
• Eliza Datko, 10, a fifth-grader at Clarion Area Elementary, is the daughter of Darrell and Christie Datko.
At school, she plays the clarinet in the band and was chosen as the captain of her reading completion team in 2018. She earned a second place high score award at the Intermediate Gifted Consortium’s President’s Challenge. In 2019, she competed in the school spelling bee, earning third place.
Datko is a student at Clarion Center for the Arts and has been taking dance classes since age three. She has trained in various genres of dance, including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, acrobatics and pointe. She has been a member of the competition team, and competed in the annual Ohio Dance Masters Competition and received a Special Judges Award for her lyrical solo. In the spring, she received the Sparkler Leadership Award.
Datko has begun taking theater classes at CCA.
She is also an altar server at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where she is also a member of the children’s choir.
Her volunteer efforts have included the Cook Forest 25K Trail Run, Generosity Feeds Clarion County, and the St. Joseph’s Fourth of July Festival.
She will perform a dance selection as her talent at the competition.
• Kaley Milliron, 12, a sixth-grader at Clarion-Limestone Elementary, is the daughter of Douglas and Lisa Milliron.
In her fourth and fifth grade years, Milliron was named to the principal’s list, received the Gold President’s Academic Award, was named the spelling bee champion and received second place in the school’s Math 24 competition. She also took part in the regional Math 24 event, as well as the Reading Competition, and was named vice president of Student Council.
She has had perfect attendance at school for the past five years.
Milliron takes part in gymnastics, and is in her fifth competition season. In the past year, she won first all-around at four competitions and more than 10 first place awards in the four individual events as a YMCA Brookville Kipster.
She is currently helping younger gymnasts as an assistant coach at 10.0 Gymnastics.
Milliron also spends time helping at Clarion Paws.
She also enjoys acting and writing plays, and has performed with the Young Americans at their last two visits to Clarion-Limestone.
She will perform a gymnastics routine as her talent at the competition.