NEW BETHLEHEM – A decade of research, writing and hard work came to fruition this month as the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s new book was released just in time for Christmas.
“It started 10 years ago, in April 2010,” historical society president Cindy Morgan said of the newly released hardcover book, “Voices from the Valley.” She said that when the society was formed, the group included in its mission statement the need to publish a local history book that would take readers from the Civil War to the present.
“I’m very pleased with it,” Morgan said last week as the books were released and sales could begin. Although they had hoped to have the books a little earlier for the Christmas shopping season, some publication and delivery delays pushed the release date back, but still in time for last-minute Christmas gifts.
The 440-page book actually goes beyond its original mission, Morgan said, with some stories going back in time before the Civil War, sometimes much farther back as one article looks into early Native American settlements in the Redbank Valley area.
Morgan said the book is the product of more than a dozen contributors, including writers Don Shilling, Leroy and Judy Tabler, Peggy Bish, Lucille Procious, Cindy Morgan, Ken Burkett, the late Keith Stahlman, Louis Veronesi, the late Ben Shindledecker, the late Tom Andrews, and Brenda Shilling, and with illustrations by local artist Carol Kenneth and Richard DiMuzio.
The book also features many photos, in black-and-white and color, throughout to accompany the historical features.
“There are articles about the [New Bethlehem] brewery, coal, water in the area, hotels, the newspaper, peanut butter production and many more,” Morgan said, noting an extensive article on local businesses throughout the area’s history, and one on the origins of names in the area.
Starting off with a color map of the Redbank Valley area in Clarion and Armstrong counties, the book also contains stories on the once famous Leatherwood Anti-Horsethief Society, Hawthorn’s contributions to astronomy, histories of Redbank Valley Park, local churches and much more.
“We have a section on sports, and one on transportation,” Morgan said, pointing to other sections on “Faith, Family and Farming,” as well as entertainment, education, the military, natural disasters, local organizations and area biographies.
At the back of the book, a 20-page index with more than 1,600 names will help readers quickly locate family members and others they know.
The book is dedicated to “a demographic category not usually singled out for such recognition: those brave souls who provided so much to our heritage even though they were folks who may not have had any distinguished pedigrees or even individually notable achievements in their time on this earth.”
“Their contributions to our communities may have started with the earliest pioneers and continued through subsequent generations,” the book’s dedication reads. “These are the people we honor and remember with this publication — not because all were saints or pretended to be. But by and large they have continued, with each generation, to make a stamp of improvement for themselves and their heirs.”
Morgan said the society worked with Mechling Bookbindery of Butler. The society currently has 200 of the 500 copies ordered, with the remainder of the books expected to arrive soon.
“The books are a nice size,” Morgan said, noting that even though they are large, they are still lightweight and easily read. “It is exciting.”
“Voices from the Valley” is currently available for $65 at the office of The Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem, as well as by contacting Morgan at (814) 221-6225.