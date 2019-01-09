CLARION – Clarion County Commissioners brought in the new year on Jan. 2 with a reorganization meeting filled with appointments that generally mirrored last year’s appointments.
Commissioner Ted Tharan will again serve as chairman of the Board of County Commissioners for 2019, Commissioner Wayne Brosius continues as vice chairperson, and Commissioner Ed Heasley as secretary.
Other reappointments included Taylor Best as Chief Clerk/ County Administrator; Christopher Gabriel of Carfardi, Ferguson, Wyrick, Weis and Stotler, LLC of Sewickley as County Solicitor; and Sara Seidle-Patton of Seidle Law PC in Clarion as Assistant County Solicitor.
Banks for deposit in 2019 include S&T Bank, Clarion County Community Bank, Farmers National Bank, First United National Bank, Northwest Savings Bank, PNC Bank, Clarion Federal Credit Union, and PLGIT (PA Government Local Government Investment Trust).
Commissioners also approved boards and assignments for the individual commissioners as follows:
• Ted Tharan — County offices: Buildings and Grounds, Commissioners staff, Courts, Emergency Management/Services Office, Human Resources Office, Information Technology, Parks, and Tax Claim. Committees and other boards/assignments: Salary Board Chairman, Retirement Board Chairman, Prison Board of Inspectors, Board of Elections, Criminal Justice Advisory Board, Communication/Emergency Management, Economic Development, Clarion County Fair Board, Hotel Tax Committee, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Northwest Commission, Records Improvement Committee, and Safety Committee.
• Wayne Brosius — County offices: Coroner’s office, County Corrections, Open Records, Prothonotary, Public Defender Office, Register and Recorder, Sheriff’s Office, Transportation/OSA, and Treasurer’s Office. Committees and other boards/assignments: Salary Board, Retirement Board, Prison Board of Inspectors, Board of Elections, Airport Authority, Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Community Action, Clarion County Housing Authority, Library Association, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Penn State Extension, Records Improvement Committee, Transportation Advisory Committee and NW Planning, and Workforce Investment Act Board (WIB).
• Ed Heasley — County offices: Assessment/GIS Office, Auditors County, Central Accounting Office, Children and Youth Services, Elections Office, MH/DVD Administration, Planning Office, and Veterans Affairs. Committees and other board/assignments: Salary Board, Retirement Board, Prison Board of Inspectors, Board of Elections Chairman, Child Death Review Team, Children and Youth Services, Clarion Conservation District, Emergency Food and Shelter Board, Family Net Advisory Board Clarion County Promise, Local Emergency Planning Committee, MH/DD Advisory Board, Penn Soil Council, County Planning Commission, and Records Improvement Committee.
A 2019 meeting schedule for commissioners, salary and retirement boards was announced. Meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Main Street administrative offices unless otherwise noted. Work session meetings are also scheduled for alternate Tuesdays at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
Prison board inspectors will meet on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. at the County Administration Building on Main Street unless otherwise noted.
Election days for 2019 include Primary Election Day on May 21, Election Return Board on May 24, General Election Day on Nov. 5, and Election Return Board on Nov. 8.
