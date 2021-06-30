HARRISBURG – “While Pennsylvania’s infrastructure needs considerable long-term and sustainable investments, PennDOT should listen to local opinions on this wildly unpopular plan and perhaps learn from the Turnpike’s past shortcomings.”
This is the sentiment of U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Howard) who recently held a tele-town hall meeting on the state’s proposal to toll bridges along Interstate 80.
Thompson began the conversation by reminding listeners that this past February, PennDOT officials announced that nine bridges across the commonwealth are being considered for tolling through an initiative that hopes to generate enough money to repair and maintain the bridges for the foreseeable future. Two of the proposed bridges to be tolled, Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County and North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County, are in Thompson’s district.
Rebecca Oyler, president of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA), joined Thompson and echoed his concern with the proposal.
“Essentially, this project is about a $2 billion tax on travelers in our state without the input of our state legislators, or really the public at all,” she said. “Without a public debate on the pros and cons of tolling bridges, it’s easy to miss some pretty significant unintended consequences.”
One consequence addressed by Oyler was the issue of traffic diversions as a result of the tolling.
“We know it’s human nature to avoid tolls, and many people we know will get off the highways and onto secondary roads,” she said, explaining that taking drivers around the tolls will also take them into the small towns and rural areas where the roads aren’t built for lots of traffic.
She also said that there will be an economic impact on the businesses and communities in the regions surrounding the tolled bridges.
“Local manufacturers, farmers and a lot of other businesses rely on those bridges for their supply chains and to get their goods to market,” she said. “So many times, those businesses are competing with businesses in other states, and an additional cost for transportation would really set them back.”
Oyler then referenced the trucking industry specifically.
“Pennsylvania is already the third most expensive state in the country to operate a truck due to taxes and fees,” Oyler said, noting that a typical PMTA member has about six trucks. A $10 toll on that company’s six trucks crossing a single bridge twice a day will add over $31,000 a year to the company’s operating costs, she said. “Most trucking companies are small businesses, and $31,000 a year is a lot of money for a small business.”
Presenters heard several public comments voicing concern about the plan, and, over the course of the meeting, Thompson asked two polling questions.
The first question asked whether or not the participants support the tolling of bridges for the purpose of rebuilding and replacing the bridges. Ninety-seven percent of those on the call said they do not support PennDOT tolling major bridges throughout the commonwealth.
The second question asked about the continuation of tolling should the measure pass and incurred debts were eventually paid off. Eighty-seven percent of those on the call did not agree with PennDOT using toll revenue on other projects once the bridge project is complete.
The tele-town hall, which was joined by thousands of constituents, is the most recent effort by Thompson and other officials to gather feedback from constituents and business owners who could be impacted most by the toll.
“To have 10,000 people and reflective peer reviews and opinions on these two poll questions, I guess the message we have for PennDOT is stop, back up and listen,” he said.