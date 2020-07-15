MADISON TWP. – Three local residents are facing charges after they were accused of committing Medicaid fraud between September 2017 and July 2019 in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Mitzy Sue Ealy, 32, of Parker, David Joseph Young, 45, of Rimersburg, and Travis Carl Runyan, 27, of Rimersburg, were charged with knowingly or intentionally submitting false information for the purpose of obtaining greater compensation, conspiring to submit false information for the purpose of obtaining greater compensation and two counts of theft by deception.
On Oct. 10, 2018, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office reportedly opened an investigation involving allegations of Medicaid Fraud. Reports state that as personal care attendants (PCA) for Young, Ealy and Runyan conspired with Young to split the money received from PPL for personal care services that were not rendered.
According to court documents, Ealy served as a PCA for Young from Sept. 11, 2017 through Sept. 12, 2018. Ealy billed Medicaid for multiple hours on Jan. 22, 2018 and April 8, 2018 that she claimed to have been working for Young, but was instead receiving treatment in the hospital.
Ealy allegedly admitted that she only worked for Young four or five hours per day despite billing numerous hours more.
In addition, reports state, she also admitted to splitting between $1,100 and $1,200 from her paycheck with Young every two weeks.
Runyan reportedly served as a PCA for Young from Sept. 30, 2018 through July 6, 2019.
During that time, Runyan allegedly billed Medicaid for four hours of work for Young on April 23, 2019, but Young was receiving treatment at the hospital.
Runyan reportedly admitted that he worked less than four hours per day every week, despite billing for more.
He explained that he provided Young with $400 from his checks, reports state. He also said that he needed the job even if it meant giving Young some money.
Young allegedly confirmed the information provided by Ealy and Runyan, adding that Runyan only actually provided PCA services for 10 percent of the hours they billed.
Young also reportedly admitted that he offered Ealy and Runyan the PCA jobs under the pretense that the three of them would split the money they received.
Reports state that Medicaid paid Ealy, Runyan and Young a total of $23,753 for services that were never rendered.
Charges against Ealy and Young were filed June 26, and charges against Runyan were filed July 13. All charges were filed by Austin J. Kaminski of the Attorney General’s Office.