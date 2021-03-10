HARRISBURG – Three new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the past week in Clarion County, as Armstrong County’s fatalities have held steady.
Clarion County’s death toll advanced from 83 to 96 in the past seven days, as the county’s total number of cases rose from 2,700 to 2,713.
Although the number of deaths attributed to the virus held steady at 116 in Armstrong County during the last week, the number of coronavirus cases increased from 4,914 to 4,950 in the county.
Jefferson County’s death totals also held steady for the week, at 90, as the number of cases went from 2,789 to 2,842.
In Butler County, the number of cases went from 13,978 to 14,192 in the last week, as the county’s death toll increased from 369 to 372.
Also in the area, Venango County reported four new deaths in the last week, raising that county’s total from 83 to 87. The number of virus cases there also increased from 3,369 to 3,428.
And in Forest County, virus numbers rose from 1,380 to 1,387 in the last week, as deaths held steady at 21.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 2,975 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 953,136.
There are 1,502 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of that number, 303 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26 to March 4 stood at 5.7 percent.
As of Monday, there were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,396 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
To date, of the 4,179,220 vaccine doses allocated through March 13, the state has administered 3,047,539 doses total through March 8.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 67,972 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,511 cases among employees, for a total of 81,483 at 1,560 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
Approximately 25,311 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.