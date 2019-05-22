CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission approved several new warehouse buildings and office buildings at its recent May meeting and also gave the go-ahead for a tiny house project that will include three small houses in Clarion Township.
The Nonprofit Development Corporation Inc. is proposing a new development consisting of three tiny houses, each 7.25 feet by 24.33 feet in size with a new 18-foot wide gravel alley proposed to serve the development with access from Grand Avenue Extension.
The size of the buildings also includes porches. Each tiny house will have two 10-foot by 20-foot parking spaces.
James Kerle was also granted preliminary approval for a land development request for a proposed 16,000-square-foot warehouse building in Clarion Township, along with two modifications for relief of the 40-foot minimum side of building setback requirements. The new warehouse is across the road from Kerle Tires.
Joel L. Reinford and Hilltop Roofing Supply in Porter Township were given preliminary approval for proposed 3,360-square-foot and 1,104-square-foot additions. The commission also gave Hilltop final approval for a 5,000-square-foot shop building already completed.
WSF Holdings LLC of Glenshaw received preliminary approval for a 5,630-square-foot office building in Paint Township.
The applicant is proposing to construct the new office building on a 1.9-acre parcel. An existing 30-foot-wide paved entrance from Route 322 will serve the development. A new paved parking lot will have 39 total parking spaces, including four handicapped parking spaces and 35 regular parking spaces.
Also at the meeting, John J. and Nathan L. Beckwith received final approval for a 5,978-square-foot office building in Clarion Township. The building, housing the Clarion Area Agency on Aging, is completed.
The Beaver Township Water and Sewer Authority was granted preliminary approval for a proposed 768-square-foot garage along Route 338 south of Knox.
Other Business
• The commission approved a requested letter of support from Salem Township for its multimodal transportation funds grant application of $220,000 to the Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant is for replacement of the Mehrten Road Bridge.
• Members approved a letter of support for the Allegheny Valley Land Trust and its $250,000 grant application to the Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program for revitalization of the Brady Tunnel.
• The commission approved a letter of support for the Allegheny Valley Trail Association for a grant application for the Ritchey Run Bridge Improvement project between Clarion and Venango counties. The $136,000 application is being made to the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program.
• Attending the meeting were Keith Decker (chairman, Beaver Township), Fred Anderson (Redbank Township), Angela Burtner (Brady Township), Eugene Metcalf (Piney Township), Roger Nulph (New Bethlehem Borough), and Tom J. Spence (Elk Township).