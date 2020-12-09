RIMERSBURG – With 2021’s budget nearly complete, Rimersburg Borough officials Monday night talked at length about whether it was the local government’s duty to offer aid to the struggling Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
During their regular meeting on Monday, borough council members and Mayor Tim Yeany discussed news that the community’s ambulance service struggles have forced the organization to cut back in service hours. Officials also read from a letter the borough received from SCCAS, asking the local government to donate $300 per month in the new year to help keep the ambulance service afloat.
Yeany said he has been asked by community members if the borough could do anything to help SCCAS, especially in light of recent news that the service had cut a working shift, dropping hours from midnight to 8 a.m. starting Dec. 13. [See story in today’s newspaper.]
Although he said that the borough does not have oversight or involvement with the ambulance service, the mayor asked the council if Rimersburg Borough could do anything.
Councilman Roger Crick said that the borough could offer financial support for SCCAS, but has declined to do so since the ambulance service moved its station from a borough-provided building to a site along Route 68 in Toby Township years ago. Other council members said that the borough could offer use of the Rimersburg Community Building to SCCAS for fundraisers.
Crick also noted the borough had the power to institute a new tax earmarked for the ambulance service, in the same way the borough provides a tax for the Rimersburg Hose Co.
“I think an ambulance service is important for our community,” Yeany said.
Crick said that while the borough could help some financially, the $300 per month request from SCCAS “is not going to correct their problem.”
Councilman T.L. Stewart said he did not feel it was the borough’s responsibility to support a paid organization such as SCCAS, as opposed to a volunteer-run organization such as the fire department.
Crick said he has heard all ambulance services are struggling right now.
“I don’t think you can blame it on mismanagement,” he said. “It’s a struggle.”
“We’ve got the same struggles here,” council president Scott Myers noted, pointing to the borough’s efforts to give its employees raises and maintain health insurance for them in the new year.
“I’m not against it if we can afford it,” Yeany offered.
“I don’t think [a donation from the borough] is going to keep them up and running,” Myers pointed out. He also noted that no one on council was making a motion to include funding for SCCAS in the budget, which officials said they expect to formally adopt at their Dec. 21 meeting.
Officials suggested that with the Rimersburg Medical Center no longer in use, there could possibly be funding through the Eccles Foundation now available for the ambulance service.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, New Bethlehem Police Department Officer Christopher Airgood told the council that the police force has been surprisingly busy of late, and pointed to 58 calls that the department handled in Rimersburg in November.
“It was a pretty busy month,” the officer said, adding that police incidents typically slow down at this time of year, but that has not been the case.
Myers told the officer that he has been getting a number of complaints from residents about ordinance enforcement, particularly involving junk on properties.
Airgood noted that the police department has been filing citations for junk and other ordinances, but that it seems that a lot of the cases have been dismissed by District Judge Jeffrey Miller.
Crick suggested talking with the judge to see what has changed regarding the ordinance rulings.
Later in the meeting, the council discussed reducing the number of hours of police service in the borough from 40 per week to 35. Officials noted that the police department appears to be averaging about 35 hours per week in the community anyway, and that the number of police hours being “banked” has grown considerably.
Myers said the matter could be looked into further during a budget work session prior to the council’s next meeting and budget adoption on Dec. 21.
Other Business
• Officials noted that Columbia Gas intends to begin gas line work along Chestnut Street on Jan. 4.
• Rimersburg’s school crossing flashing light signs, used along Route 68 when Rimersburg Elementary School was open, were donated to Sligo Borough which is looking to place the signs at the Shamrock Drive intersection near the school where students cross the road.
• In budget matters, officials noted that the Rimersburg Municipal Authority would need to meet proper to the borough council’s Dec. 21 budget adoption meeting, in order to set water and sewer rates for 2021. Officials said that a rate increase is expected.