CLARION – Lock-out toilet fixtures and inmate body scanners dominated last week’s agenda of the Clarion County Prison Board.
Updating board members on a previous discussion, jail warden Jeff Hornberger kicked off the Feb. 13 meeting by reporting that he had received a price quote for lock-out buttons for some of the jail’s toilets.
“This would eliminate a lot of flooding in the cells, which results in institutional vandalism,” Hornberger said of the lock-out buttons, which, when installed on a toilet, limit the number of times it can be flushed over a 10-minute period.
“It’s a nice feature,” he continued, noting that the jail has been utilizing a test unit in one of the cells for several months. “It’s been working very well.”
At a price of just under $1,000 a piece, Hornberger said he would like to install lock-out buttons on at least three or four more toilets in the restrictive housing unit of the Paint Township facility.
“That seems to be the most problematic area,” he said.
Although pricy, Hornberger explained that the lock-out buttons would not only help prevent long-term water damage to the floor, they would also replace some of the jail’s 25-year-old plumbing features.
“It will update our plumbing fixtures and help keep the inmates out of mischief,” he added.
Following the discussion, prison board members unanimously agreed to purchase two lock-out buttons at an approximate cost $1,039 including tax. Money to purchase the buttons will come out of the jail’s commissary fund, which is made up of revenue from inmate phone calls.
Also during last Thursday’s meeting, prison board members again discussed the possibility of bringing an inmate body scanner to the facility.
“A lot of jails across Pennsylvania are getting body scanners,” Hornberger said, adding that the equipment could be used to curtail the flow of contraband into the local facility. “We have a lot of contraband that has come in either through new inmates or those returning.”
While previous body scanners considered by jail officials were too large for the existing facility, Hornberger said that a new machine was recently released with a much smaller footprint.
“The footprint on this is three feet wide by by six feet long,” he said, noting that the machine would fit in the jail’s intake area. He explained that manufacturer recently presented a demonstration of the equipment to jail officials. “It’s very similar to going through airport security.”
According to Hornberger, the body scanner would be used on inmates coming into or returning to the jail, as well as those on work detail within the facility.
“I think it would be pretty beneficial to the jail,” he said, explaining that the equipment could also be helpful to local law enforcement and probation. “Once [an inmate] is incarcerated, you can put them in the scanner anytime you want.”
Hornberger said that the body scanner would cost approximately $100,000, but that lease options and even some grant money could be available. All necessary training would be supplied by the manufacturer.
“I know we can’t move on something like this right away because it’s very costly,” he said. “It’s just something I think we need to continue to talk about.”
In other business, prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius welcomed the board’s two newest members to the table — recently elected District Attorney Drew Welsh and Judge Sara Seidle-Patton.
While the district attorney has always served on the prison board, it was not recent past practice in Clarion County for the Judge of Common Pleas to participate.
“After being presented with the idea, I thought that it was important for the courts to have a connection with what’s going on at the jail,” Seidle-Patton told the board.
Explaining that she won’t be able to attend every meeting with her court schedule, Seidle-Patton said she plans to send a liaison to every meeting to be sure she is always kept in the loop.
“I intend to be here when I can,” she said.