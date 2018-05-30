NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School recently announced its top students for the Class of 2018. These two students will address their peers, faculty members, parents and friends during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 1.
This year’s valedictorian is Emily Gourley, and salutatorian is Kimberly Westover.
Gourley is the daughter of Eric and Heather Gourley of New Bethlehem.
During her time at Redbank, Gourley was a member of the volleyball team, where she served as captain in 2017, and the track and field team, serving as a captain in 2018. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, holding the position of secretary for 2017-18, and the S.P.A.R.K. Club, where she handled public relations from 2016-18.
Outside of the classroom, she has participated in 4-H, where she served as secretary from 2015-17 and most recently president in 2018.
Additionally, she attended the National Youth Leadership Forum for Engineering and Technology at the University of California, Berkley during summer 2017.
Gourley was also named Student of the Week, and was awarded the Central Electric Good Neighbor Scholarship, as well as the Clarion Hospital Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship.
Her future plans are to attend Messiah College to major in biomedical engineering.
Westover is the daughter of Stephen and Jennifer Westover of New Bethlehem.
Her high school activities included marching band, track and field, cross country, the National Honor Society, S.P.A.R.K. Club and Bible Club. She was also a member of the concert band from seventh to 11th grades, representing Redbank Valley at the Regional Band festival her junior year.
In addition to her school activities, Westover is a member of her church choir and youth group, and serves as a leader/teacher for Vacation Bible School.
Westover is employed at Burger King and as a church janitor.
She was named Student of the Week, and was the recipient of the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award her junior year. She was also awarded a merit scholarship and two scholarships through Clarion University.
Westover has four siblings and loves to run and draw in her free time.
Her future plans are to attend Clarion University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology.
