NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School recently announced its top students for the Class of 2019. These two students will address their peers, faculty members, parents and friends during the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 5.
This year’s valedictorian is Peyton Kirkpatrick, and salutatorian is Elisabeth Hook.
Kirkpatrick is the son of Rick and Rachelle Kirkpatrick of New Bethlehem.
During his time at Redbank, Kirkpatrick was a member of the Redbank Valley Bible Club, Future Business Leaders of America, the National Honor Society, student council and AV Club where he’s held presidential offices in each.
He has also been a member of SPARK Club and a student representative to the school board, as well as a statistician and athlete for the varsity track team. He was also cast as a lead character in the all-school musical the past two years.
Outside of the classroom, Kirkpatrick is an active member of the Oakland Church of God congregation and youth group in Distant.
Kirkpatrick also received the Ronald Reagan Student Leader Award, as well as academic achievement awards in physical education, social studies and mathematics.
In his free time, he enjoys riding his bicycle, spending time outside and keeps involved with politics.
His future plans are to attend Mid-America Christian University this fall to study ministry and business.
Hook is the daughter of Shawn and Misty Hook of Fairmount City.
Her high school activities included National Honor Society, track and field, Future Business Leaders of America and the all-school musical. She also served as president of Youth Council and a Redbank Valley Bible Club leader.
In addition to her school activities, Hook also participated in indoor soccer.
Hook is employed at Fox’s Pizza.
She earned several KSAC titles in track, and was named Student of the Week multiple times.
Hook also enjoys playing piano and guitar.
Her future plans are to attend Saint Francis University to complete the Physician Assistant BS/MS Program.