NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School recently announced its top students for the Class of 2021. These two students will address their peers, faculty members, parents and friends during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 27 at the high school football field.
This year’s valedictorian is Rhiannon Laughlin, and salutatorian is Karissa Reichard.
Laughlin is the daughter of Corrie and Brendan Laughlin of New Bethlehem.
During her time at Redbank, Laughlin was involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council, Youth Council, FBLA and Travel Club. She was also a member of the soccer and track and field teams, lettering in both sports for the last four years.
In 2020, she broke the assist record for the Redbank Valley High School Girls Soccer Team. During this past season, she and her teammates made history as District 9 soccer champions, with Laughlin earning All Conference.
In addition, Laughlin received the American Legion Auxiliary Award in 2017 and the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award in 2020, as well as the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. Laughlin has also been named to the high honor roll every year of high school.
Outside of the classroom, Laughlin is involved in club soccer, and is a volunteer bio-technologist for the U.S. Forest Service in Marienville.
She is currently employed at Fox’s Pizza as a delivery driver, and has previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a member of the Youth Conservation Corps.
In addition to sports, Laughlin also enjoys hiking, fishing, swimming and protecting the environment.
Laughlin’s future plans are to attend Chatham University to major in Environmental Science and minor in Sustainability. She will also be playing for the school’s women’s soccer team.
In offering advice to younger classes at Redbank Valley High School, Laughlin encouraged the underclassmen to not take their time in school with friends for granted.
“It will be over before you know it,” she said.
Reichard is the daughter of Alan Reichard of Mayport and Beth Reichard of Seminole.
Her high school activities included the National Honor Society, Youth Council, FBLA, yearbook and three theatrical productions.
Additionally, she has been a statistician for track and field, and has been involved with girls soccer since her freshman year, and a member of the varsity team since her sophomore year. Laughlin has lettered in soccer for the last three years, and was also a member of the District 9 Championship team this past fall.
Reichard has earned high honors every year, and has been named Student of the Week multiple times.
In addition to her high school activities, Reichard is a member of the Leatherwood Youth Group.
Reichard works at Maurices after school and on weekends, and has also participated in volunteer work to serve her community alongside its members.
Her future plans are to attend California University of Pennsylvania to become a physical therapy assistant.
Reichard also encouraged Redbank Valley High School underclassmen to “cherish every moment.”
“Go to homecoming, go to prom, sit in the student section, join that club or sport, and dress up and go all out for spirit week,” she said. “Allow yourself to experience high school and make memories because it goes by so quickly.”