PARKER – The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a tornado had touched down in the Parker area on Sunday evening, June 16.
According to officials with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, an EF1 tornado hit the Parker area between 6:18 and 6:23 p.m., with maximum wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. The tornado was 400 yards wide, and continued for 1.56 miles.
Officials said no one was hurt during the storm.
“The damage started on Parker Pike Road where numerous hardwood and softwood trees (close to 100) where either uprooted, snapped at the trunk, or broken halfway up,” a NWS press release states. “As the storm moved closer to the city of Parker on the border of Armstrong and Butler counties structure damage was reported as a storage trailer was overturned, an exterior detached garage lost most of its roof, and a truck wash had a wall blown out. There was extensive tree damage with trees on homes along Century street.”
The report states that the storm lifted as it approached the Allegheny River.
There were reports of down trees several miles east along Concord Church Road in Clarion County where three large oak trees were uprooted, however this was concluded not to be a result of the tornado, but straight line wind (greater than 65 mph).
This is the 14th documented tornado in Armstrong County and the 25th one in Butler county since 1881. The last tornado in Armstrong County happened on April 28, 2002 and was a EF0. The last recorded tornado in Butler County was July 10, 2017 and also was an EF0 tornado.
Including this tornado, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has recorded 11 tornadoes so far this calendar year in its county warning area.
“We typically average five a year, so we are well above average,” the NWS states.