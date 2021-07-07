TIONESTA – The Tionesta Lions Club has set the dates for 2021 Sherman Memorial Lighthouse tours as the second Saturday of the month for July, August, September and October.
The tours will be conducted from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9.
The Sherman Memorial Lighthouse, built by New Bethlehem native Jack Sherman, has become a go-to destination in Northwest Pennsylvania. Privately owned by the Sherman Family, the lighthouse is open to the public on the above four dates under the guidance of the Tionesta Lions Club.
All six floors and the basement to the lighthouse can be accessed by the 76 spiral stairs.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 13 to 18. Children age 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge.
Climbing the spiral staircase, visitors will witness the heirlooms of the Sherman family along with lighthouse memorabilia. The towering 75-foot tall creation gives a breathtaking scenic view of the Allegheny River, one of the two federally designated National Wild and Scenic Recreation Rivers of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region.
Completed in 2003, the lighthouse serves as a distinctive landmark, but is not a public facility. The Tionesta Lions Club has raised funds for community projects by offering self-guided tours of the structure.
The 47-foot-high tower is based around eight glue-laminated columns and Insulspan Wall Panels making the Sherman lighthouse a one-of-a-kind design in the world of lighthouses. The star on the top of the lantern room is 100 feet above the island’s surface.
The pre-manufactured lantern room, situated on top of the timber frame tower, is made of aluminum and glass and is 12 feet in diameter and 20 feet high with an observation deck with guardrails around the outside.
The tower foundation is octagon shaped, solid reinforced concrete, two feet thick and 18 feet in diameter. There is a basement within the foundation walls. The exterior of the foundation is faced with river rock and the lighthouse is clad in vinyl siding.
The interior of the lighthouse is replete with inlaid hardwood floors and natural finish on laminated timber columns.
The lighthouse is located on Lighthouse Island along the Allegheny River at Tionesta. Directional signs are posted to help visitors find the site.
Information about private tours is available by contacting Jim McGuire at (814) 755-3672 or jrmcguire@verizon.net.