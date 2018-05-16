I have to admit it. Tractor Sunday, over the years, has produced some of the most interesting conversations that I have gotten to have — and some of the weirdest looks as well. When people find out that you are having a Tractor Show at church, it does not seem to compute with them right away. When they read about you having a mechanical bull or see pictures of people riding camels in the church yard, they are immediately intrigued. “What kind of event is your church having?” I get asked from time to time. My response — “A super fun one!”
Tractor Sunday on May 27 is entering into its 11th year of existence at Leatherwood Church out in the middle of Porter Township just outside of New Bethlehem. And, this reaction is nothing new. From the very beginning, even the board members of the church were scratching their heads and wondering if this would ever work. But, it has been a great event for our church, our community, and the families that have attended. Those who come out to Tractor Sunday get to experience so much, and it all centers around the idea of the Farming and Faith communities coming together for a great day. Here are just some of the things that we have planned for this year:
• Tractor Show. This has been the cornerstone of the event. We have five categories that are judged, and prizes are given out to the winners. The five categories are Show Tractors, Working Tractors, Lawn Tractors, Kid’s Tractors, and Miscellaneous (which include anything and everything farm related). So, if you have something, bring it and enter it free of charge. And, there are also lots of door prizes that can be won just by being present.
• Church Service. Every year, we have an outdoor church service that focuses on topics that relate to farmers. And, the Leatherwood Band will be leading the music and worship. This will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last about an hour. Come out and worship with about 500 of your friends and neighbors!
• Entertainment. This year, we are bringing in some inflatable fun for the whole family. It includes a new giant obstacle course for all of the Ninja Warriors out there. There will also be inflatable Twister and a Bounce House. New this year will be a petting zoo to get up close to the animals. And, as in previous years, there will be local talent performing on stage all throughout the day featuring a concert by “Son of Leroy.”
• Food. If you come, we will feed you. Donuts and coffee will be provided for breakfast, and we will be serving pulled pork, hot dogs, baked beans, homemade dessert and more for lunch. This is all free of charge. There will also be an ice cream vendor here supplying Thai Rolled Ice Cream for $6.
• Tractor Sunday Gives Back. Last year, we started raising money for a cause using the offering from Tractor Sunday. Last year, we were able to raise the money to purchase a tractor for missionaries in Romania. This year, we are raising money to send kids to Summer Camp from our church and area at Circle C Ranch. We would also like to surprise Circle C with a gift as well as they are celebrating 50 years in ministry this summer. You can find out more about them here: www.circlecranch.org.
I know that you will not be disappointed if you come out to Tractor Sunday. I even saw someone online refer to it as “The funnest Sunday you will have all year!” So, come out and join us between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and see what the fuss is all about. You can come for part of the event or for the whole thing! For more information, you can contact me at (814) 221-0822 or join our Facebook Event Page called Tractor Sunday 2018 at www.facebook.com/events/817625041765022/.
Schedule of Events
• 9 a.m. — Tractor Registration, Inflatables, Petting Zoo, Coffee and Donuts.
• 9:45 a.m. — Live Music.
• 10:30 a.m. — Outdoor Church Service and Offering for Circle C Ranch.
• 11:40 a.m. — Lunch and Ice Cream Truck.
• Noon — Inflatables, Petting Zoo, and Son of Leroy Concert.
• 1:30 p.m. — Door Prize and Tractor Show Winners.
