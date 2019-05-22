LEATHERWOOD – It’s been 12 years, and the tractors (and people) are still coming. Tractor Sunday has exploded over the years in our area to the point that I can’t even walk around New Bethlehem without getting asked about this event happening at Leatherwood Church on May 26 beginning at 9 a.m.
Last year’s event drew in our second largest crowd ever, and this year, we expect to be even larger.
Check out what is new this year:
• An Antique Tractor Pull will be taking place in the field across from the church. Tractors from all over will be coming to participate in this event.
• Mammoth Donkey rides will be ongoing all afternoon provided by Raindancer Stables.
• Distant Volunteer Fire Department and the Meadows Frozen Custard will have food stands set up to help feed the masses.
In addition to these new events, we will continue to have many of the things that Tractor Sunday has become known for:
• A Tractor Show will be happening all day featuring tractors in five classes — Show, Working, Lawn, Children’s and Miscellaneous.
• An Outdoor Church Service will take place at 11 a.m. featuring worship by the Leatherwood Band and a message by Pastor Doug Henry.
• Other favorite activities include a prize giveaway, petting zoo, mechanical bull, bounce house and free lunch provided by Tuff’s Smokin’ Grill chef and owner Ray “Tuff” Shreckengost.
• Local musical talent will be performing throughout the day and include Shawn Hook, Marc Barrett, Alena Keller and more.
Also, you will get a chance to support our mission teams from Leatherwood Church that are heading to Romania this summer. They will be selling books, mushroom logs, and chances to win a homemade ride-on Peterbilt Truck.
You will not want to miss this exciting event. We encourage you to bring a chair and bring a friend as we spend the day together at Leatherwood Church for Tractor Sunday 2019.