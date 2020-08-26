PORTER TWP. – “After last year, we thought that nothing could get in the way of the growing popularity of Tractor Sunday,” said the Rev. Doug Henry, pastor of the Leatherwood Church. “It seemed to be steadily growing in size since its inception 13 years ago, but then 2020 and the coronavirus hit.”
Henry said that the new reality is that the popular event could go from a crowd of 750 people to a crowd of zero people. Normally held over Memorial Day Weekend in May, Henry said the family event at the Leatherwood Church will instead be held this Sunday, Aug. 30. The event gets underway at 9 a.m. and concludes around 3 p.m.
Tractor Sunday will have numerous changes. The event will be held outside as always, where there is room to social distance from other people. There will also be no inflatable games or the mechanical bull this year due to the virus concerns, but there will be a Power Wheel course for the kids to enjoy. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own vehicle.
Food handlers and servers will be wearing masks and gloves, and those attending may notice a couple of changes in the menu and the way organizers are serving food.
“We have also invited several food trucks from the community that you can purchase food from to help us spread out the crowd and to support these businesses/organizations in this tough economic time,” Henry said.
“We believe this event is needed for our community to begin to come back together after all we have been through,” Henry added.
The schedule will include live music from the Living Water Christian Outreach Worship Band and the Leatherwood Band. Also featured will be the tractor show, outdoor church service, prize giveaway, Power Wheels course, food trucks and more.
“We are also welcoming Grace Community Church in Curllsville as a partnering church in this year’s event,” Henry said.