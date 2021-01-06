CLARION – With the new year underway, Clarion County Commissioners jumped back into their official duties by hosting their reorganizational meeting for 2021.
Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley met Monday morning, Jan. 4, to elect officers, make other appointments and set meeting dates for the new year.
The first order of business was to elect a chairman for the Board of Commissioners.
Heasley nominated Tharan for the post, which was seconded by Tharan.
Citing the tradition of years past, Brosius, who served as chairman in 2020, said he would be voting against the motion.
“Past precedent is the top vote-getter in the last election is the chair, which was me,” he said.
Tradition also played a key factor in last year’s reorganizational meeting where Brosius was named chairman after Tharan and Heasley stated that they were casting their votes out of “tradition.”
“We followed tradition for the first year,” Tharan said on Monday.
Despite the no vote from Brosius, Heasley and Tharan both voted yes, securing Tharan as board chairman for 2021.
In ensuing unanimous votes, Brosius was elected as vice chairman and Heasley as secretary.
Also in unanimous votes, the commissioners appointed Jillian Fischer as chief clerk/county administrator and Christopher Gabriel of the Sewickly-based law firm Cafardi, Ferguson, Wyrick, Weis & Gabriel LLC as county solicitor.
The commissioners also agreed to continue holding their meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 10 a.m. with the exception of two Wednesday meetings: March 24 and Nov. 24.
“Work sessions will be a half hour before the meetings this coming year,” Brosius pointed out.
Salary Board meetings will also be held the second and fourth Tuesdays, while the Retirement Board is included in the last meeting of each month.
Following the election of officials, the commissioners approved the 2021 lists of boards and assignments on which each commissioner will serve.
Brosius will continue his service on the Airport Authority, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Conservation District, Library Association, Penn State Extension, the Workforce Investment Act Board, Hotel Tax Committee, Clarion County Housing Authority, Transportation Advisory Committee, Workforce Investment Act Board and Penn Soil Council.
Tharan will take part in the Criminal Justice Advisory Board, CYS, Communications/Emergency Management, Economic Development, the Clarion County Fair Board and the Northwest Commission.
Rounding out the year’s duties, Heasley will serve on the Child Death Review Team, the Emergency Food and Shelter Board, Family Net Advisory Board, MH/DD Advisory Board and Planning Commission.
All three commissioners will continue service on the Salary, Retirement and Prison boards, the Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Records Improvement Committee and Safety Committee.
Other Business
• The county’s Prison Board will continue to meet on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. — with the exception of Wednesday, Nov. 10 — in the Administration Building conference room or at the jail.
• Records Improvement meetings were scheduled for May 13 and Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. in the conference room.
• The commissioners also approved the following election days: Municipal Election Day, May 18; Election Return Board, May 22; General Election Day, Nov. 2; and Election Return Board, Nov. 5.