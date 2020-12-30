NEW BETHLEHEM – “What a year it has been!”
That’s how Redbank Valley Trails Association president Sandy Mateer started off her assessment of 2020 — a year marked with struggles that were overcome by the trail group, as well as record usage of the trail during the pandemic.
“Despite many odds, Redbank Valley Trails Association volunteers have been blessed to accomplish quite a lot, but there always remains much to do to maintain a 51-mile trail,” Mateer said.
She explained that RVTA’s December fundraising challenge runs through Dec. 31, with goals to raise matching funds for the Lawsonham Arch preservation project and to replenish crushed limestone and other maintenance funds that were redirected to bridge the gap over Long Run caused by the July 19, 2019 flash flood. Goals also include improved signage, parking and more historic markers.
“After nine years of work by dedicated volunteers, RVTA was within weeks of celebrating completion of the initial improvement of all 51 miles of the trail, including the 9-mile Sligo Spur, when the Mile 19 disaster hit,” Mateer explained, adding that 5.5 inches of rain fell in 45 minutes late on that fateful day in 2019. “A huge wall of water rushed down Long Run from miles above, carrying trees, rocks and other debris toward the beautiful stone arch built by the Allegheny Valley Rail Road in 1871. The debris blocked the arch; water and debris flowed around it and destroyed the majority of it, and put a 40-foot wide gap more than 25 feet deep in the trail at Mile 19, two miles east of the Climax Tunnel and one mile west of New Bethlehem.”
After the destruction of the arch, volunteers immediately placed warning fences, created a road detour after local roads were restored and then created a bypass pathway at Mile 19 to keep the trail open.
“Despite COVID-19 material delays, a temporary bridge using roof trusses for support was installed on a very cold and windy Earth Day,” Mateer said. “RVTA investigated possible solutions, did a lot of fundraising, got the required DEP permits and on Nov. 3, 2020, installed an 80-foot steel and wood bridge on firm ground away from erosion to fully open the trail once again.”
Grants were received from The Trail Volunteer Fund of the Pittsburgh Foundation, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, People for Bikes and the Clarion County Commissioners, Mateer said, adding that many private individuals also donated to the cause. Several contractors provided bids that made the project possible with RVTA’s limited funds. Young & Associates Engineers provided consulting and design on the bridges. Joseph C. Puryear Trucking & Excavating Inc. did site work. Smith Hauling Inc. provided a 112-ton crane and CONTECH Engineered Solutions fabricated an 80-foot steel and wood bridge. Puryear and Smith employees and RVTA volunteers worked together to install the bridge. Preliminary site work was completed in late October with some clearing by RVTA.
“The installation on Nov. 3 proceeded like a beautiful ballet, but with nervous anticipation,” Mateer said of the project. “Two Tennessee truck drivers arrived the night before from Virginia with the bridge in two 40-foot pieces. The 112-ton crane was brought in and set up by 8 a.m. The two trucks came in one at a time. The crane lifted the bridge parts off to the side, one over the other. By 10 a.m., the trucks were heading south. The crane then lifted the bridge parts down to the trail to bolt them together. Then as board members, volunteers, contractors and the engineer held their breath, the bridge was lifted into place over the remains of the arch and set onto concrete piers with bolts that were in exactly the right place 80 feet apart to match the designed openings in the bridge. Success! Site work was then finished and by 2:30 trail users could ride over the bridge and a now very dry Long Run.”
Mateer said that after July and while that project was in progress, the ramps at Middle Run Road were lowered and the acid mine remediation area of the trail east of New Bethlehem up to Middle Run was rolled, compacted and topped with crushed limestone, marking the last segment of the trail to be surfaced.
Also during the year, parking area improvements were made on the Sligo Spur at Route 68 and Route 861. Crushed limestone to refresh the surface was applied to the oldest sections in New Bethlehem and Heathville that were first improved in December 2011. In November, resurfacing was done on Brookville’s Depot Street Spur. New historic markers were added at the sites of the New Bethlehem tile plant, the Oak Ridge turntable and the Puckerty Joe settlement near Brookville. New memorial benches were added and bridge markers were installed. Landscaping was improved at Ray’s Place (in memory of Ray Doverspike) near the Long Point tunnel and at the Mortimer Run covered bridge. Much work was done on drainage.
Just recently, the bumper crop of acorns and leaves were blown off most of the trail’s 51 miles. Gates and signage were added on the Sligo Spur with more improvements to be made on the main trail. Busy beavers are causing some work knocking down trees onto the trail and bridges. Administrative matters and regular maintenance, including downed trees, plugged culverts and landslides, bridge decking board replacements and vegetation management are regularly addressed by volunteers.
Mateer explained that RVTA hopes to avoid a similar disaster at the 1872 railroad cut stone Lawsonham Arch at Mile 6 near the intersection with the Sligo Spur just above Lawsonham Road. A Northwest Commission Greenways Block grant was obtained to remediate the stream erosion around that arch.
“Over the last 148 years, Wildcat Run has eroded to the east behind the eastern wing wall of the arch instead of under the arch. DEP permits have been obtained and contractors are now being sought to do the necessary remediation work to preserve the Lawsonham Arch,” Mateer said. “Donations will help with matching funds required for that work as well as for all the other work RVTA needs to do to maintain the trail.”
She said that all the improvements are being noticed by an ever-increasing number of hikers and bikers.
“The trail saw about a 40 percent increase in use this year due to the pandemic and some increase in litter from those not used to the pack-in pack-out rules regarding litter and stewardship,” Mateer said. “That appears to be improving. There appeared to be a lot more weekday use as local residents of all ages discovered the trail and visitors came from the greater Pittsburgh area.”
Memorials, trail memberships, which renew in January, and general donations are welcome, she said, including gifts made in someone’s name.
Donations can be made online at www.redbankvalleytrails.org or at the new office address, in the former Keck Block building, now New Bethlehem Town Center, at 419 Arch Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Questions regarding the trail or donations can be sent to info@redbankvalleytrails.org or (814) 275-1718 or (814) 226-7873.