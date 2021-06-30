Harrisburg — State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced recently that the first payments under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program have been sent to qualifying Pennsylvania municipalities.
“These funds will be put to great use by communities across Pennsylvania,” Garrity said. “It’s a top priority at Treasury to make sure these payments get into the hands of local leaders quickly and efficiently so they can be used to help address the effects of the pandemic.”
Pennsylvania counties, cities, boroughs and townships are eligible for $6.15 billion from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program to aid in recovering from the pandemic. Nationwide, $350 billion was allocated for the program.
The state is responsible for disbursing funds to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents. To receive payments from the state, eligible municipalities must request funds through the Department of Community and Economic Development. Larger municipalities must apply to receive payments directly from the federal government.
Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments will be processed in two batches — the first 50% of the allocation going out with payments starting today, while the remaining 50% of allotted funds will be disbursed approximately 12 months later. Current payment information can be found on this interactive map at Treasury’s website. The map will be updated as additional payments are made.
The disbursements made this week include payments to 487 municipalities. Treasury will continue to pay municipalities on a rolling basis as they complete the necessary steps to receive payment. Pennsylvania has more than 2,500 municipalities that qualify for these payments. Maximum allocations for eligible municipalities can be seen here.
Municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
The Pennsylvania Treasury Department serves as the custodian of these federal funds and – working with DCED and the Office of the Budget – is responsible for disbursing them to eligible Pennsylvania municipalities.