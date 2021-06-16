SHIPPENVILLE – Tri-County Animal Rescue Center in Shippenville recently formed partnerships with two area agencies.
Twice a week, staff and clients from Valley Advantages of New Bethlehem travel to the center and spend two hours with the shelter’s cats and dogs to help socialize them.
“Socialization is very important for pets, and even more important for animals in a shelter setting,” a release from Tri-County Animal Rescue states. “The dogs especially seem to enjoy the visits from Valley Advantages and usually spend the afternoon napping after the visits.”
Valley Advantages is an agency that works with intellectually disabled individuals.
In addition to the volunteers from Valley Advantages, every other week, four young men from Abraxas in Marienville come to the center and perform various tasks including yard work and deep cleaning in the kennels.
“The help of these young men enables our staff to spend more time with our cats and dogs and greatly lightens the workload for our volunteers,” the release states. “They always do an excellent job and perform any task that we request they do.”
Abraxas is a treatment facility in Marienville for at-risk youth.
Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, a non-profit organization, opened on Dec. 5, 2011 and provides care for homeless cats and dogs in the Clarion, Jefferson and Forest county areas. The center relies solely on volunteers and donations to operate. Since 2011, the center has placed more than 2,000 cats and dogs in loving homes and reunited countless others with their owners.
The center also provides three low cost spay and neuter clinics for members of the community and operates a community food bank that local residents can pick up dog or cat food at no cost once a month to help feed their pets.
Due to COVID-19, the center was unable to hold any fundraisers last year so several fundraisers are being held this year including: “I Love Clarion Days” crafter event in Clarion’s Veterans Memorial Park on July 3; “Paws N Brews” at Mechanistic Brewing on Liberty Street in Clarion on July 10; “International Homeless Animals Day” on Aug. 21 at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion; and “Mews N Brews” on Oct. 2 at Lost In The Wild Brewing in Shippenville.