NEW BETHLEHEM – After several months of preparation, Tri-County Health and Fitness opened its doors officially on Saturday, Jan. 4 in New Bethlehem.
Part of a holistic business model nurtured by New Bethlehem brothers Mitchell, Austin and Zack Blose, the gym welcomed county and local government officials, chamber of commerce members and area residents to the grand opening.
Located above Zack’s restaurant along Wood Street in the borough, the health and fitness center operates as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. To maintain its nonprofit status, Tri-County charges no fees but accepts suggested donations through monthly membership subscriptions.
Melissa Blose, the family matriarch, shared some details of what it has taken to open the fitness center’s doors.
“During the Christmas holiday, the restaurant downstairs was closed,” she said. “That does not mean the boys were taking it easy. They were all here working to get ready for the opening.”
Blose said that some details remain unsettled, but that the emphasis for the time being will be on one-on-one strength training in the weight room overlooking the street. The newly renovated back room, which the brothers were refurbishing, will be the site of group exercise classes. A swipe-card system may be installed to allow members to visit the gym at their convenience.
Restaurateur Zack Blose manned a food table just inside the door leading into the new room. His brother, Mitchell, circulated among the guests gathered inside the renovated space. And along with Zack’s food, a few area businesses demonstrated their services and exhibited their wares, most wellness-related.
At 1 p.m., all three brothers stood together for a chamber of commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony that included state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius and members of New Bethlehem Borough Council.
One of the main events during the grand opening was a $500 prize awarded to an area sports team that had the most supporters show up. The winner of the prize was the Redbank Valley High School boys basketball team.
The Blose brothers’ integrated holistic approach begins with the farm-to-table fare offered in the restaurant on the ground floor and leads clients through nutrition counseling, mind-body wellness activities and into the gym upstairs.