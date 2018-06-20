SLIGO – Two people are facing charges in connection with an alleged home invasion that took place at approximately 10 p.m. on June 5 at a residence in Sligo.
Jeremy David Carey, 34, of Clarion, and Rebecca Dawn McAninch, 28, of Rimersburg, were charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and fleeing to avoid apprehension.
In addition, McAninch was charged with making terroristic threats and possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Using a back porch door, a man and woman, later identified as Carey and McAninch, reportedly entered the Madison Street home and walked into the kitchen, where they were met by the homeowners. When asked what they wanted, McAninch allegedly said she was going to kill the homeowners’ children, and Carey walked out of the home.
According to court documents, the homeowners explained that they did not have any children, and were able to eventually force McAninch out of the house. When asked by the homeowners who she was, McAninch reportedly said her first name was Rebecca.
Over the course of the investigation following the incident, police said they received multiple tips that placed Carey and McAninch in the area the night of the home invasion, as well as the following evenings.
On June 7 at approximately 10 p.m., reports state, Carey and McAninch were located near Front Street in Sligo, but fled from police on foot.
Although unable to locate either suspect, McAninch — who police said is a known drug user — allegedly left a prescription with her name on it, her wallet, two spoons and three syringes in the area.
Carey was apprehended at approximately 11 a.m. on June 8 after he was observed walking along Route 68. He was placed in the Clarion County Jail on outstanding warrants.
McAninch was taken into custody at approximately 2 a.m. the following morning and placed in the Clarion County Jail on a probation violation.
Charges were filed June 13 by Southern Clarion County Regional Police Sgt. Nicole Peck with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller
