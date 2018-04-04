BUTLER CO. – Two people were charged last week in connection with the overdose death of a Callensburg woman and the subsequent disposal of her body last fall in Butler County.
Shaun Long, 49, of Emlenton, is facing felony charges of delivering drugs resulting in death and hindering prosecution, as well as misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, abusing a corpse, giving false reports, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
In addition, Grace O’Day, 23, of Kennerdell, was charged with misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to abuse a corpse and fabricate or tamper with physical evidence, and providing false reports to law enforcement.
As previously reported, the body of 28-year-old Kayla Ann Dunlap of Callensburg was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 by a woman walking her dog behind the Oneida Valley Dam in Oakland Township, Butler County. A purse was located in a wooded area a quarter-mile away which contained medical information and other items that helped identify the woman.
Based on evidence from the scene, police reportedly believed that Dunlap’s body had been dumped along the side of Lake Road.
According to reports last week, an autopsy performed the day Dunlap’s body was found determined the cause of death to be combined fentanyl and amphetamine intoxication.
During an interview on Sept. 18, Long reportedly told police that he had last seen Dunlap the morning of Sept. 16 when he left his Scrubgrass Township home, which was Dunlap’s last known location.
Contradictory to statements made during the interviews, reports state, phone records belonging to Long, discovered during a home search, indicated that Long was in close proximity to the location of Dunlap’s body on or about the same time and date of its discovery. The records further showed that Long had allegedly been talking with individuals on Sept. 15 about “reloading with white fentanyl.”
On Oct. 3, 2017 during an interview at the Venango County Jail, O’Day reportedly said that Long gave Dunlap five bags of fentanyl when she arrived at his home at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 16. O’Day explained that she attempted to save Dunlap with Narcan when she overdosed earlier that day, but was unsuccessful.
O’Day continued that Long refused to call 911 and allegedly admitted to helping Long dump Dunlap’s body after she was believed to be dead. She was also able to identify the white SUV that Long had driven to dispose the body, reports state.
Additionally, O’Day reportedly explained that Long dumped Dunlap’s purse and other belongings and burned the sheet that Dunlap had been wrapped in.
A used nasal injector for Narcan was reportedly discovered in Long’s home on Oct. 3, and a suspected blood stain was uncovered on the trunk liner of the SUV, reports state.
Long has been in the Venango County Jail since Oct. 5, 2017 on felony drug charges filed following the search of his home and phone records where drugs and related paraphernalia were allegedly discovered. Reports state that his bail was revoked after he was determined a flight risk.
All charges associated with Dunlap’s death were filed with the office of District Judge Patrick Lowrey in Venango County.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, April 25.
